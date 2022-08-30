Plumlee on Jim Rome Show: 'It's Going to be a Dangerous Football Team'

Many fans of the UCF Knights have probably listened to the Jim Rome show at one time or another. The sports radio personality has a massive following, including 1.2 million followers on Twitter alone.

Rome recently had UCF starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on his show, which Rome tweeted out.

When Rome asked Plumlee about the 2022 UCF Knights, here’s what he had to say.

“This is going to be a pretty special team. Uh, we have a total package on offense with the offensive line and the weapons at receiver, a loaded running back room…and on the defensive side of the ball, um, just freaks for athletes, um, at the linebacker level.

“Super deep at the defensive back level. And ultimately, we have guys that can move people at the defensive line level. So…it’s going to be a dangerous football team. I’m excited to see what we do.”

As for what this long quote means, two primary thoughts. First, Plumlee is stating the obvious. This is a UCF team with a lot of talent. In conjunction, is he also going to give his guys a public shout out by being so positive? Of course!

That stated, let’s bring up point No. 2. Plumlee is intelligent. He’s not going to just say something and look like a fool afterwards. He’s expecting fireworks with the Knights on offense, and he’s also confident that the defense will make its fair share of plays as well.

John Rhys Plumlee wanted another shot at being a quarterback, and UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn gave him that opportunity. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

There’s nothing surprising about this section of his quotes from the Jim Rome Show, but there’s something else intertwined here, and it actually goes back to the opening answer he provided to Rome.

When asked about being “vindicated” by playing and starting at quarterback for UCF, Plumlee was not shy with his response.

“Um, yeah there’s a competitive edge to me. I definitely have a chip on my shoulder going into this thing, just because uh, I feel like, um, I can do things that help me get to the next level, or definitely help this UCF team. Um, I’m excited to share that.”

Some players give a political answer here. Something to the effect of ‘I want to just help my team, bla, bla, bla.’ Plumlee just told it like it is. He wants a shot to be a big-time college quarterback and eventually reach the NFL.

After being in split-quarterback duty with now NFL signal caller Matt Corral as a mere freshman, Plumlee ended up going to wide receiver and did not contribute as much during his sophomore and junior campaigns for Ole Miss.

Now Plumlee can prove his detractors wrong. The same people that question if he’s a true college quarterback. Further, it’s vital for him to be successful during this season if he wants a shot at the 2023 NFL Draft and staying behind center.

Starting on Sep. 1, Plumlee and the Knights will begin their journey to through the 2022 UCF Football Schedule when they take the field against South Carolina State. Here’s the tweet put out by Rome regarding Plumlee’s interview with him:

