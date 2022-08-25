Traits and Statistics: UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee

With the UCF Knights kicking off the 2022 college football season one week from today, time to discuss what newly named starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee can do for Head Coach Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey and the offense for the Knights.

The following traits and expectations are based on what Plumlee has done to date, combined with the coaches and players he’s going to be working with. It’s honestly a great all-around combination.

Calm, Cool and Collected

For anyone that’s met Plumlee, that person will quickly realize that the former Ole Miss Rebel is about as down to earth as he can be. He does not have a big head about being a major college signal caller. To the contrary, it’s easy to be around him.

That vibe will make it easier for UCF players to connect with Plumlee; one can bet that Plumlee will have the trust of each offensive position group. Within the realm of the ultimate team sport of football, having a sound confidence in the person behind center is an absolute must for each offensive player working with a quarterback. That extends to the following point as well.

From talking to people that would know, he’s also a guy that puts in the time to make it happen on Saturdays. The players in any given college football locker room know who the grinders are and are not. Plumlee fits into the former category, and it will pay dividends personally and with respect from his teammates. It’s also going to help the Knights collect more “W’s” this season.

Arm Strength

Let’s just get this out of the way now. Plumlee possesses the arm strength to rip a pass to the sideline. That's the bottom line. Arm strength does in fact matter, especially against aggressive cornerbacks attempting to take a pass the other direction for six. Think Cincinnati, among other UCF opponents.

There will be plays this season that Plumlee’s arm strength is the difference between a completion or a turnover. Those plays will show themselves several times. Just remember that point.

The Big Play

Plumlee flat out ran away from SEC defensive backs. That’s speed. One does not need a stopwatch to realize he’s fast. During the 2019 game against LSU, he ran for 212 yards against the eventual National Champion Tigers.

He had multiple long runs and consistently beat LSU defenders to the hole before hitting the afterburners. Combining the arm talent with his running ability, Plumlee’s quarterback upside is tremendous.

Now, thoughts about statistical projections.

Projection: Look for Plumlee to eclipse the 2,400 yard mark this season. While touchdowns are difficult to project, he should surpass 20 passes ending up in touchdowns.

Passing yards: Plumlee is going to be throwing the football to several elite athletes like tight ends Kemore Gamble and Alec Holler, wide receivers Kobe Hudson and Ryan O’Keefe, and running backs Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson.

Those individuals make his job easier. Now a much wiser and more experienced quarterback than when Plumlee was at Ole Miss, he will have a better understanding of how and when to utilize the playmakers he has.

Passing touchdowns: There are so many UCF offensive skill position weapons, Plumlee is bound to benefit from a few simple swing passes ending up in the end zone. Plus, defenses are going to creep towards the box to slow down Bowser, Richardson and the UCF rushing attack.

Those factors are going to make it much easier for Plumlee to pass the football and create big plays that end up in the end zone.

Projection: minimum of 800 yards rushing, plus at least 10 rushing touchdowns.

Rushing yards: He has too much speed to be contained game after game, and he’s going to have three or four long touchdown runs this year that bolster his statistics. That home run speed will help him reach the end zone as well.

Rushing touchdowns: Yes, Plumlee has great options to hand the football to, but he’s going to be a handful for defenses whether it is at the 50 yard line or near the goal line.

Play calling: Will Malzahn and Lindsey just turn him loose to run the football, i.e. draws, quarterback counter plays and sweeps, et al? He’s going to take some hits, but just how many quarterback-designed runs there are is a balance that will probably depend on the opponent.

Film does not lie: In 2019 as quarterback sharing time at the position, Plumlee rushed for 1,023 yards, 6.6 average, and 12 touchdowns for Ole Miss. Now wiser, bigger and stronger, it’s going to be interesting to see how Malzahn and Lindsey utilize Plumlee.

Overall, expectations are very high. They should be. Plumlee is a talented player and one that has valuable experience. Further, he’s going to be playing in an offense that fits what he does best, and that’s using a combination of running and passing the football.

UCF fans are going to enjoy watching Plumlee play this fall. He’s going to produce big numbers and help the Knights win football games.

