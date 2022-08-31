Skip to main content

Top 3 Storylines: UCF Football Week 1

John Rhys Plumlee is one of three primary storylines for UCF’s first 2022 football game.
It’s time for the UCF Knights to set the tone for the 2022 season. Here are the storylines to watch heading into the first contest against South Carolina State at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

How Will Plumlee Perform?

There’s no denying that the new quarterback is one that will draw the most eyeballs. How many passes quarterback John Rhys Plumlee completes, and probably more importantly, the passing percentage he ends the game with, will be under scrutiny.

There’s also the expectation that he will hit the jets and run the football well. Plumlee is certainly capable of going the distance anytime he takes off with the ball in his hands.

Offensive Continuity

Chip Lindsey UCF Quarterback Coach and Offensive Coordinator

How well UCF gels is partially dependent on OC Chip Lindsey.

Not only is Plumlee new to the offense, but there are new Transfer Portal additions along the offensive line, at tight end, and wide receiver. Plus, Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is now in command of the offense alongside Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

Let’s see how the offensive performance turns out, such as: will the Knights need to call any timeouts to get plays off? That’s sometimes an issue with a lot of change on the offensive side of the football.

What is the timing like with the running game? There’s ample talent at running back, but will there be a rhythm between the big fellas and the talent toting the football?

Of course the chemistry between Plumlee and anyone that he throws the football to is something the coaching staff and UCF fans alike will be watching.

While perfection is not realistic, the UCF offense needs to operate with efficiency. Plus, get the football to the playmakers. Just with wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe and running back Johnny Richardson among several playmakers, they will be helping to bolster the efforts of talented starting running back Isaiah Bowser. UCF’s offense should be explosive.

Can the Defense Dominate?

Look, it’s South Carolina State. It’s an FCS program that went 7-5 last season. The Knights should not only come out victorious, there should be defensive dominance against a team that simply does not have the same level of size, speed, and depth that UCF possesses.

The UCF defense should be in the backfield for much of this game – from start to finish – to help set the tone for the 2022 season.

That’s also true for sacking the quarterback. Edge defenders like Tre'mon Morris-Brash and Josh Celiscar should have big games, just as a starting point.

While UCF concluded 2021 with 36 sacks, there were zero sacks during the first two contests of 2021. That simply cannot be the case on Thursday night while getting geared up to playing Louisville in Game 2 on Sep. 9.

To that end, UCF should be able to create turnovers against South Carolina State. Last season’s first game against Boise State only produced one turnover, and the Knights need to begin the 2022 better than Game 1 of 2021.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

