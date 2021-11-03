Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Tyjae Spears, Cameron Carroll

    Film Review: Studying Tulane's Offense and Defense

    People will be surprised about how talented Tulane’s offense proved to be so far this season, but the defense struggled mightily.
    ORLANDO - Tulane should be an opponent UCF should beat, but it’s not a given. The Green Wave may be 1-7 heading into this Saturday’s game, but it’s actually a better football team than many believe. That’s because of the offensive firepower that Tulane can provide at times.

    After watching the Tulane versus Cincinnati game, surprising results came about regarding Tulane’s offense, especially the running game. Running backs Tyjae Spears and Cameron Carroll provide an excellent one-two punch behind a very well coached offensive line.

    Any defense that does not play its gaps properly will be gashed, much like Cincinnati proved to be this past weekend by allowing Tulane to rush for 187 yards. Yes, the Bearcats gave up almost 200 yards to Tulane. As for the Green Wave defense, it’s vulnerable, very vulnerable in fact.

    Both the run defense and the pass defense can be exposed, and that’s why Tulane allows 40.9 points per contest, ranking them No. 127 in the country out of 130 teams. The biggest question mark, however, came from what did not appear on film, and that’s the starting quarterback.

    Tulane sophomore signal caller Micael Pratt missed this past Saturday’s game versus Cincinnati due to being concussed. Will he play this Saturday?

    That particular topic will be of particular importance as this Saturday’s game draws closer, but there are a couple of key points to note about Pratt being cleared to play or not cleared to play. That topic was discussed in today’s episode of The Daily Knight, along with thoughts about specific aspects of what to look for from Tulane’s roster, both offensively and defensively.

