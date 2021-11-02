Interview with UCF Football Commitment Caden Kitler

The Knights were fortunate to land one of the best offensive lineman from the Dallas area this year, and it’s due in large part to the relationship that he established with current UCF Offensive Line Coach and former University of Texas Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand.

Prior to coming to coach at UCF, Coach Hand tutored the Longhorns’ offensive lineman (2018-2020). During that time, he established a relationship with Caden Kitler, now a UCF commitment. With Kitler now in the fold for the Knights, he discussed his size, position possibilities and when he will enroll at UCF, and his aspirations for playing time with Inside The Knights.

Caden Kitler

Caden Kitler, UCF offensive line commitment, class of 2022 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’3”, 285 pounds

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Plano (Texas) John Paul II

Recruitment: Took official visits to Boise State, Memphis and UCF before making a final decision to play for the Knights. The runner up for Kitler’s signature would be Boise State.

What was your weight last year, as compared to this year, during the football season?

“Last season I was around 295 (pounds),” Kitler stated.

Have you always played tackle here, or did you ever play offensive guard or center as well?

“I wanted to play inside last year, but I didn’t get the chance to, so I’ve always played (offensive) tackle.”

Did you get any chance to play any defensive tackle or defensive end during any point of your high school career?

“Yeah, I played a little defensive end and defensive tackle this year, and I played both a little bit my sophomore and junior year.”

Are you enrolling in January or no?

“No. They (John Paul II) won’t let me.”

As far as enrolling at UCF, it will be next June?

“Yes.”

Has anyone at UCF told you anything they want you to do with weight before you enroll?

“No. They haven’t told me anything. I have a trainer to work with (after the season), so he followed me on Instagram and Twitter, and all that kind of stuff.”

The last time we spoke you mentioned playing guard or center. Any update with that?

“I think I want to stick with guard or center. I know I am going to have (UCF starting center) Matt Lee to look up to. My freshman year, I’m probably going to redshirt my freshman year. So I can get that year of experience and get into the playbook and get a feel for things. Then, hit it hard after that.”

Do you have anything that you are working on technique-wise with reach blocks, scoop blocks, anything like that?

“I’ve been working on keeping my shoulders more square during pass pro, not turning my shoulders early. Staying low when run blocking, hitting with a flat back. Rising through contact, stuff like that.”

Last question, what is your goal for playing time, or at least be in the rotation for playing time?

“Oh year, I want to play by my sophomore year. Well, my redshirt-freshman year.”

Final Thoughts

Kitler provides the attitude of a young man that any college football program will like. He’s humble yet understands his talent, and he enjoys the individual battles on the gridiron while rooting for his team’s ultimate success. Look for him to be a very successful player for the Knights before leaving Orlando.

Side note: While just talking prior to the interview, Kitler mentioned his UCF official visit as having “no cons” compared to his other two visits. That’s a really unique comment and one that once again displayed just how much effort UCF’s coaching staff and recruiting administrative staff placed into the recruitment of players across the country.

