Defensive Expectations for the Knights as They Host the Hapless Huskies

This should be a game in which the UCF defense dominates Connecticut’s offense.

ORLANDO - During the modern era of college football, most solid to good football teams score in the 30s on a frequent basis. As for Connecticut, not one time during the 2021 season saw the Huskies climb over 30 points.

Not one.

For the season, the Connecticut offense only averages 15.3 points per game. Being shut out by Fresno State 45-0 and Purdue 49-0 earlier this season is a sign. This Huskies squad continues to get beaten up as well, with recent scores being a 27-13 defeat at the hands of Massachusetts and Middle Tennessee State winning 44-13.

In short, this is a bad Connecticut team. Therefore, UCF’s defense should dominate them. Here’s a look at each level of the UCF defense, with predictions for what should happen.

Defensive Line

The Huskies continue to be subpar with pass protection, allowing 27 sacks through 10 games. The Knights, meanwhile, continue to build its sack total with 16 of its 23 total quarterback sacks taking place within the past four games.

This means that each UCF defensive lineman simply needs to do his job, and the sacks will come against Connecticut. Each player needs to stay in his lane, not allowing escape routes, and the quarterback will go down. At minimum, the Knights should bring down the quarterback at least four times.

The Huskies played both Jack Zergiotis and Steven Krewjerski in last week’s 44-7 drubbing to Clemson in Death Valley, and the Tigers sacked them a combined six times.

While Clemson’s front seven is one of the nastiest in college football, UCF’s front has also done quite well against pocket quarterbacks. That’s exactly what Zergiotis and Krewjerski are, in fact, pocket quarterbacks.

Between Big Kat Bryant, Josh Celiscar and Tre’mon Morris-Brash, there should be continuous pressure from the edges. Connecticut’s offensive tackles simply do not possess the athleticism to consistently stay in front of them, and these three talented edge defenders should be productive all game long. The rushing attack for Connecticut should not fare much better.

With Ricky Barber at defensive tackle and a rotation of other big bodies like Cam Goode and Anthony Montalvo in the middle of the UCF defense, the Huskies will probably struggle to create running lanes.

This is straight to the point; UCF’s defensive tackles should have the most tackles for loss from the game against Connecticut as compared to any other contest from 2021. That will also help the next level of the UCF defense.

Linebackers

If there is a game that the Knights roam more freely at linebacker than this one, it’s surprising. Yes, UCF is beat up at linebacker. That’s a fact. Still, Tatum Bethune will lead the way and he’s been one of the Knights most consistent defenders all season long. There is a chance for some younger players, and backups, to gain playing time versus Connecticut.

Tatum Bethune (#15) has been a steady player at linebacker for the Knights UCF Athletics

Against SMU, Jon Powell led the Knights with eight stops. Listed at safety by the UCF Athletics website, Powell plays linebacker for UCF. He’s a fit for playing against offenses like the one that SMU likes to utilize.

Could Powell move into Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste’s linebacker spot while he sits out the first half against Connecticut while serving a one-half suspension for targeting? Plausible. There might be a rotation of players, depending on what the defensive coaching staff for the Knights decides to do.

It will be interesting to see which other linebackers UCF places next to Bethune. Regardless of the rotation, there should be plenty of room to run because the Connecticut offensive line will be unable to handle the UCF front wall. The linebackers should clean up for the Knights, beginning with Bethune.

Look for a bevy of different linebackers to join in the action by the fourth quarter once the contest is out of hand. Overall, at least eight to possibly even 10 tackles for loss should be the expectation by the UCF defense, with the linebackers recording at least half of them.

Secondary

It’s time to rebound. SMU won the vast majority of 50-50 balls against UCF, and it also broke far too many tackles. Against a porous Connecticut receiving core, that should not be the case on Saturday.

Sans freshman Keelan Martin, who has 24 receptions for 434 yards and five touchdowns, this is a group UCF should handle.

First things first though, UCF simply must find a way to make more deflections during those 50-50 opportunities, whether it’s a deep shot, crossing route, out route or anything else.

The secondary had been playing quite well until last Saturday. Deflecting a few passes, especially during the first quarter, will likely do wonders for the confidence of the UCF secondary when playing Connecticut.

As for receptions, barring the Huskies just throwing a bunch of screen passes, the Knights should be able to hold the opponent to no more than 15 completions. There’s also another opportunity.

If there’s a game where UCF should get a pick-six, this is it. Of course there needs to be a pass that’s worthy of breaking on and making a play, but Connecticut quarterbacks add to their interception totals almost weekly, with 14 combined interceptions this season. Look for at least one of the UCF cornerbacks -- Justin Hodges, Davonte Brown, Brandon Adams or Corey Thornton -- to be in line for a big interception and possibly a big return, too.

Final Thoughts

UCF’s defense shoud hammer Connecticut. Each level of the defense simply has way too much talent for what Connecticut possesses at this current time. There will be opportunities for big plays, and the Knights simply must capitalize.

