The UCF Knights passing game is on fire. Led by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, the entire offense is undergoing a drastic change to one that runs and passes well.

Everyone knew about the ability of UCF to run the football as it’s averaging 261.2 yards per game, good for No. 3 in the nation. The passing game is now on par as well, but it’s taken dramatic change for that to happen.

Just three weeks ago, 49 total passing yards versus Georgia Tech. My, how college football is a quick-change sport.

There’s no real list of reasons. It’s not even something one can denote mathematically. It’s the actual rhythm that Plumlee is continuing to develop with wide receivers like Javon Baker and Ryan O’Keefe that needs to be recognized. They are catching the football in stride so that yards after the catch can be had.

With Baker and O’Keefe drawing more and more attention from defenders, that’s also opening up opportunities for other UCF skill position players. See the flat pass to running back Isaiah Bowser that went for 45 yards. With no defender near Bowser, he rumbles down the left sideline before being knocked out of bounds.

Better yet, with Baker getting banged up against Temple last night, Auburn transfer Kobe Hudson steps into Baker’s role with excellent success. It’s like nothing is changing at all.

For the game, Hudson hauled in four passes for 121 yards and two scores. His 64-yard touchdown reception is an indication of just how in sync he is with Plumlee. Great pass, catch and run.

RELATED: Plumlee Ties Culpepper’s Record, Knights Dominate Owls

Still not convinced that UCF is rolling with the passing game?

Here are the raw numbers for Plumlee and UCF’s passing plays of 15 or more yards.

First Quarter - Plumlee to Hudson for 15 yards.

Second quarter - Plumlee to Hudson for 17 yards.

Second quarterback - Plumlee completes a seam pass to running back RJ Harvey that is a perfectly placed pass for 29 yards.

Second quarter - Plumlee to Hudson once again, this time for 25 yards and a score.

Second quarter - Plumlee to tight end Stephen Martin over the middle, and Martin runs to the five before being tackled. It’s a 34-yard gain.

Third quarter - Plumlee to O’Keefe for a 68-yard strike and score. It’s a deep route that O’Keefe beats his man and Plumlee provides a pass that he runs under.

Third quarter - Like a replay but this time to Hudson, Plumlee connects for 64 yards and a score.

Even when Plumlee left the game, reserve true freshman signal caller Thomas Castellanos came in and threw well (6-for-6 for 60 yards), including two 15-plus yard passes.

Fourth quarter - Castellanos to wide receiver Jaylon Griffin for 19 yards.

Fourth quarter - Castellanos to wide receiver Dwartney Wortham for 24 yards.

Plumlee’s stat line for the evening is one to remember: 18 of 22, 373 yards, 17 yards per attempt, and four touchdowns. Those are Heisman Trophy-like numbers. After his excellent game versus SMU last Wednesday, a second elite performance makes UCF a major bowl contender and a team that’s going to challenge Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship.

Cincinnati plays at UCF on Oct. 29, so that’s going to be a fun contest to watch.

All in all, there’s no question that the Knights are riding high with their passing efforts. Almost every pass and catch looks easy. The players are on the same page. It’s a lot of fun to watch.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram