UCF Knights Football: Evaluating the Cincinnati Bearcats Offense

After the subpar performance by the UCF Knights against the East Carolina Pirates, it’s time for the team to rise up and play much better. They will need to do just that, as the Cincinnati Bearcats will probably be the toughest opponent UCF faces this regular season.

Here are the key Cincinnati offensive statistics, with additional notes under each category.

The number inside the () represents Cincinnati’s national ranking.

Scoring Offense: 36.9 points per game (23).

The above number is skewed by the 63 points scored against Kennesaw State. More importantly than its average, the Bearcats scored 28 and 29 points versus USF and SMU the past two games.

The upper 20s to low 30s are probably where the Bearcats will remain moving forward. It matches their talent and the personality of head coach Luke Fickell. That brings up the following point about being effective.

Despite neither the rushing offense (see below) or the passing offense being in the top 60 in the country, Cincinnati still scores. Why? The Bearcats maximize their opportunities, running and passing the football.

While even on the season with turnovers, as well as being dead last in the FBS in penalties with 67 through seven games, Cincinnati methodically has shown that it moves the football down the field and scores points.

It does have times where it bogs down, like any other offense. UCF must take advantage when that happens. Head coach Gus Malzahn, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, and the entire UCF offense must rebound from last week and score when there’s a short field to work with.

Rushing Offense: 160 yards per game (61).

McClelland's 76-yard TD was a key point of the game against SMU. Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is not a big-play rushing attack, as noted above. The Bearcats only have nine rushes for over 20 yards on the season. That does not mean that running back Charles McClelland cannot break a long run. He went for a 76-yard scamper against SMU during the last game. That’s still more of an exception and not a rule.

He does have a knack for converting third downs and being consistent. During his last two games, McClelland rushed for 308 yards and three scores. When he’s not in the game, there’s another talented running back.

LSU transfer Corey Kiner has 296 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He would start at numerous Power 5 programs.

Passing Offense: 267.4 yards per game (41).

Quarterback Ben Bryant has 1,761 yards, completed 63.6% of his passes, for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s a fifth-year senior that’s going to take what the defense gives him.

He primarily looks for two receivers. Tyler Scott has 28 catches for 500 yards and six touchdowns, while Tre Tucker has 30 catches for 396 yards and a score. Scott averages 17.9 yards per catch while Tucker is at 13.2 yards per catch.

UCF will need to mix up their coverages and attempt to create negative plays. Otherwise, this Cincinnati passing attack can gash a defense, even if it is five yards at a time. When a defense falters and allows Bryant too much time to pass, that’s when Scott is often found running by a defender for a big passing play.

If there was ever a game that the Knights needed to provide a consistent pass rush without blitzing, this is the contest.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram