First Half Statistics & Notes, UCF at FAU

If you like action, well, the UCF Knights are delivering tonight. For good reasons and some not so good reasons. It's UCF up 16-14 over FAU at half. A few statistics and notes, starting with UCF’s offense.

*The Knights brought their passing game. Plumlee has multiple drops, including an obvious touchdown pass dropped by Ryan O’Keefe, and he’s still 12 of 19 for 186 yards. Plumlee looks sharp, and the pass protection is much better as well.

*Isaiah Bowser had a couple of decent runs, but FAU is doing a solid job. Bowser has six carries for 12 yards.

*FAU cannot handle Johnny Richardson one iota. He’s too quick, too fast, too versatile. Richardson has eight carries for 75 yards. Also, he has two catches for 14 more yards.

*Javon Baker is the go-to receiver once again. He’s a receiver that consistently gets separation from defensive backs during critical moments. Baker has five catches for 49 yards.

*Shout out to Alec Holler. He had a seam pass for 64 yards. Nice job of looking in the pass and keeping the legs churning until he was brought down.

*Now, the offense did have a couple of issues. Richardson fumbled during the first drive. Just poor ball security. As for the second fumble, why is Plumlee suddenly going under center in the red zone? That play is 100% the fault of the UCF coaching staff. You are kicking the defense in the teeth. Do not change anything! Very bad play call.

*As for the defense, it’s been a mixed bag. Horrible run defense is just a fact by allowing 192 yards in a half. There will literally be an entire article about that on Sunday. It’s too atrocious to discuss in a simple segment.

*The pass defense did okay sans a couple of penalties. FAU has some quality players to throw to for quarterback N’Kosi Perry. UCF at least slowed them down compared to how it acted to the rushing defense.

Let’s see how the second half plays out, and then we can check back with the overall UCF box score and compare more statistics and notes.

