FAU Next, UCF Offense Must Start Anew

After a fast offensive start for the UCF Knights, they seemingly hit a wall against the Louisville Cardinals.

There were no more points to be had. Well, that’s the case after going up 14-7 with Isaiah Bowser securing his second rushing touchdown of the game with 11:31 remaining in the first half.

After a fast start versus Louisville, UCF’s offense, and the passing game in particular, just sputtered. So what’s to be made of it?

There are some harsh realities here, and quite frankly it’s too early to paint a picture that’s clear. There are probably not enough facts to finalize a conclusion anyway. That stated, there are some concerns to investigate in the meantime.

Not Adjusting Well to Injuries

It’s football. Injuries happen. With Ryan O’Keefe out of the lineup and Kemore Gamble also sitting on sidelines for a large portion of the game, the Knights did not pass the football well at all. That’s especially true once the second half began.

After halftime, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee went six of 16, 37.5%, for 53 yards and one interception. He did not suddenly become an inept passer. He did, however, look totally different with the majority of his weapons not on the field (Amari Johnson and Kobe Hudson did not play at all).

Louisville adjusted with a few different blitzes that UCF struggled with and it was apparent that there was no player beyond Javon Baker that Plumlee was truly comfortable with and could also consistently create separation from Louisville defensive backs.

Bottom line, UCF must do better when injuries happen no matter the player, time and place. That does not change.

As for O’Keefe and Gamble, intended targets have to step up. They need to be ready to go into action and deliver. There must be far better chemistry between Plumlee and every wide receiver and tight end that’s coming off the bench. It was really bad against Louisville and it’s a prime reason that the Knights lost to the Cardinals.

That cannot happen again.

Penalties

This is probably the most concerning area to discuss. There’s no logical reason for the sloppy technique and/or lack of concentration that leads to holding penalties, or false starts, or anything of the like. It is true that it must stop post haste because this is one of the most veteran units in all of college football.

There is literally not one player starting on UCF’s offense that is not competing in at least his third season of college football. Not one! Yet the offense shot itself in the foot several times.

For veteran college football players, that’s a lack of focus that is just hard to fathom. Sure, coaches get some of the blame. They should. That responsibility is lessened when there are juniors, seniors and graduate students starting across the board.

Everyone will know much more about the determination of the UCF offense by how sharp it plays at Florida Atlantic (Sep. 17). That game holds a different type of value beyond the final score.

Helping Plumlee

Injuries and penalties aside, it only takes one or two really good passing plays to supercharge an offense during a game. That’s play calling, and that’s also one of the most pivotal words in our society, football included.

Comfort.

When a quarterback feels comfortable there are going to be many more ways to score. That’s the basic truth and one that UCF and Plumlee have yet to figure out.

More specifically, it was obvious that Plumlee was unsure of the blitzes Louisville ran over and over in combination with the protection schemes and the players he was trying to get the football. The Knights are likely to see similar looks from FAU and every other defense they face until blitzing does not work.

Thus, Plumlee and UCF need to have some new plays ready. Bootlegs, move the pocket, whatever it may be that both the coaches and Plumlee feel will work until the blitzes subside.

Better execution is also a need, obviously.

Let’s see what UCF’s staff and Plumlee come up with against the Owls. After this next game, much more will be known about how UCF attempted to adjust to the issues it came up against versus Louisville.

