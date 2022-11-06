Top Offensive Performers: UCF's 35-28 Win Over Memphis

The UCF Knights have been playing more consistent football of late, and that happened again versus the Memphis Tigers.

Passing numbers and rushing numbers have been good. UCF’s 35-28 win over Memphis proved to be more of the same. Here’s a look back at which players excelled on the offensive side of the football.

Note: a closer look at Mikey Keene will have its own article soon.

The Big Guys

As with how it goes at all levels of football, it’s often discussed that offensive linemen get no place near enough credit for what they do. That’s not happening here. UCF kicked in the front door and took a seat on the Memphis couch, if one gets the picture of how the Knights ran right at Tigers. That needed to be noted, as UCF rushed for 204 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

Case in point, the 61-yard scamper by running back RJ Harvey. A fifth grader could have hit that hole. It was massive! Now, Harvey’s speed and talent took care of the rest, but it’s the Big Guys that deserve the credit for opening that hole, as well as many others, during the Memphis game.

Bowser "the Bruiser" gashed the Tigers behind a great effort by the UCF offensive line. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

There's also the holes that Isaiah Bowser crashed through, like in the photo to the left. When the big guy gets up to speed, he's a load to bring down at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds. He's a great complement to UCF's other skill players.

Every single offensive lineman deserves credit. Hats off fellas.

RJ Harvey - Running Back

As noted above, Harvey got loose with a long run. He was also elusive in grinding out those critical two, three, four and five-yard runs even when the Tigers were playing downhill to slow down the Knights’ rushing attack.

Harvey ended up with 17 carries for 151 yards, an 8.9 yard average, and a touchdown. That’s a quality day’s work.

He’s a true running back. Harvey hits big plays but also keeps the chains moving. He’s a capable blocker for his quarterback as well. Overall, this young man has come a long way during the 2022 season and deserves much credit for doing so.

Hudson's double move burned Memphis cornerback Sylvonta Oliver for a 24-yard touchdown. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Hudson - Wide Receiver

The breakout finally came. It was great to see.

Go ahead. Lean your coverage towards Javon Baker. Double Ryan O’Keefe if you prefer. Hudson will just beat you instead. His two touchdowns proved what was expected after he transferred from Auburn: Hudson is a playmaker.

Six receptions, 85 yards, a 14.2 average, and those two touchdowns mean that future opponents like Tulane have much to consider with regards to which UCF receiver(s) to double team. Good luck.

Any team that faced UCF’s wide receiver corps went against players that can beat man coverage. When the Knights have won those one-on-one matchups, it’s also made life easier for the rushing attack. Hudson’s big game against Memphis adds to this dilemma for opposing defensive coordinators to figure out. How many defenders do we place in the box to stop Harvey, Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson?

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram