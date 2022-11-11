Staff Final Score Predictions: UCF at Tulane

Which team will win? Here are the score predictions from the American Athletic Conference’s biggest contest of the year thus far, the UCF Knights at the Tulane Green Wave.

Andrew Johnson - Staff Writer

UCF travels into NOLA town Saturday to face Tulane for a conference showdown and what could be the most important game left on the road to an American Athletic Conference championship.

Tulane is 8-1 on the season and ranked No. 17 in the country with a well balanced offense and attacking defense. Still, the Knights have won the last four matchups and hold an overall 9-2 lead in the series. The key to victory for UCF this time around will be who’s behind center. Mikey Keene has led the Knights to consecutive wins while performing well, particularly moving the ball through the air. I expect Keene to get the nod and John Rhys Plumlee to be used in run game scenarios.

This game will come down to who limits mistakes and plays discipline football. Both teams are balanced on both sides of the ball with more than a few impact players. Tulane has an experienced signal-caller in Michael Pratt who understands how to use his weapons.

UCF and defensive coordinator Travis Williams must come to play against this offense. UCF should start the run game early on the road to establish their presence and open the passing game for Keene. The Greene Wave haven’t hosted this big of a ranked game in their home stadium, so expect a hard fought matchup and decent crowd.

UCF 27 Tulane 24

Guilherme Leal

This is the game of the year for both teams. Depending on what happens on Saturday, it could result in a big fall in the College Football Playoff rankings, as well as cost home advantage in the AAC Championship Game, or even the bid.

In a contest between two solid defenses and prolific offenses, it is difficult to see a clear favorite. Tulane has been one of the pleasant surprises in the Group of Five and certainly deserves some attention. Playing at home could give the Green Wave an advantage. For the Knights, the two big wins over Cincinnati and Memphis are likely motivating the players. If Gus Malzahn opts for the two-quarterback strategy with Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee, UCF’s offense could be the X-factor of the day.

It should be a very close battle, but Malzahn’s experience and UCF’ momentum will prevail.

UCF 27 Tulane 24

Brian Smith - Publisher

UCF needs early-game success versus Tulane’s offense, as well as making sure to sustain drives of its own and putting touchdowns on the board. Sounds basic, but it’s as straightforward as it gets when going on the road to play a top 25 opponent.

UCF needs to grind out drives, keep its defense on the sidelines and rested as possible, and hit big passing plays off of play-action. Well, at least that is a good bet to be the game plan.

Now, how well can the Knights execute that strategy against a quality Green Wave squad?

There will be difficult moments in this game, especially with Tulane running back Tyjae Sanders toting the football. UCF players must continue with a next-play mentality and not allow shifts in the flow of the contest to cloud their judgment. If they do that, three players – Javon Baker, Kobe Hudson and Ryan O’Keefe – will be the difference in the outcome.

Anytime Tulane goes with man coverage, UCF has a chance at big plays. Tulane’s defensive backs are good, but they are not going to consistently keep UCF from running deep routes and getting open.

Whomever starts at quarterback absolutely must connect on the deep shots in this game. The Knights need at least one touchdown, if not two, that stem from downfield passing plays.

Look for that to be the difference no matter if it’s John Rhys Plumlee or Mikey Keene behind center, or even a little bit of both.

UCF 27 Tulane 20

