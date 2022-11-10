UCF at Tulane: Series History, Where to Watch, Odds, Weather and More

The UCF Knights go on the road once again, this time to play the Tulane Green Wave. UCF comes into the contest at 4-1 in the American Athletic Conference, as well as holding a 7-2 overall mark.

The Knights will be facing a Tulane team that's sitting at 5-0 in the AAC, and is 8-1 overall. Will head coach Gus Malzahn and his Knights seize control of the AAC with a win against the Green Wave?

Here's a look at all the gameday information for the UCF at Tulane game.

RELATED: 2022 UCF Football Roster

Series History

UCF holds a 9-2 career record against Tulane. The last four contests have gone well for the Knights, including last year’s 14-10 victory inside the Bounce House.

The four-game winning streak began with UCF also winning in 2016 (37-6), 2019 (34-31), and 2020 (51-34).

The overall series between the Knights and Green Wave began in 2001, in New Orleans, a 36-29 win for UCF. The second matchup also went down as a win for the Knights, winning the first contest at home in the series by the score of 34-24.

The only two losses for UCF against Tulane came in 2006, a 10-9 loss, and in 2015, a 45-31 loss. Overall, UCF has gone 3-2 during road contests against Tulane.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 35.7 points scored per game (26).

Tulane: 32.9 points scored per game (38).

Scoring Defense

UCF: Allowed 18.8 points per contest (16).

Tulane: Allowed 16.9 points per game (11).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: Nine turnovers gained and 14 lost, which totals minus-five turnovers on the season (101).

Tulane: 13 gained and nine lost on the season, for a plus-four overall margin (35).

Gameday

Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, Tulane -1.5 over UCF.

The over/under point spread is 54.5.

Money line has UCF (+100), and Tulane (-125).

AccuWeather Forecast

Cloudy, breezy, and not as warm.

High Temperature: 66 degrees.

Real Feel High Temperature: 63 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 62 degrees.

Max UV index: one.

Average Wind: North at 15 miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 28 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 25%.

Rain Amount: 0.33 inches.

Average Cloud Cover: 97%.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m. EST.

Game-Related Articles and Information

UCF Jumps Forward in College Football Playoff Rankings

UCF QB Mikey Keene Deliverd, Deserves Applause

Can Tulane Slow Down Tulane's 'Diverse' Offensive Weapons?

When UCF Invades New Orleans, Tulane Defenders to Watch

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram