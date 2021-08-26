How Well do You Know Your Knights? Statistics and Players to Watch

The UCF offense did very well last season, but do you know the areas the Knights excelled at the most? Voice your opinion about the 2021 UCF offense.

When running the numbers from last season, the UCF offense really hammered opponent’s within specific situations, as well as overall season totals. Whether it was a bomb from quarterback Dillon Gabriel that went for big yardage, his low number of interceptions, the consistency with which the Knights scored during each game, or the rushing attack being such a consistent barometer of success, the Knights flat out played great offensive football last season. There are several other statistics to consider as well.

What can UCF do for an encore? Here’s a statistical look at last season, with some thoughts and questions about what may happen this fall. Let’s hear what UCF fans think as well. Feel free to reply to the video questions below.

Scoring Against Just About Everyone

*UCF found it’s way into the end zone. That’s the bottom line for the 2020 UCF football team. Here are some unique trends from last year’s team, as well as several questions UCF fans should think about moving forward.

**UCF scored over 40 points six times, including scoring over 50 points three times. How many times do the Knights go over 40 points this season?

**Gabriel threw at least four touchdown passes in five games; he also threw five touchdown passes twice. Can Gabriel repeat either of those performances in 2021?

**The rushing attack accounted for five games over 200 total yards on the ground. It also mustered over 300 yards once. How many times do the Knights rush for 200 yards this season? How about 300 yards?

**Returning wide receiver Jaylon Robinson scored six receiving touchdowns on the year, two of which came against East Carolina, and another two versus Memphis. Will Robinson have any games of two or more touchdown receptions in 2021?

Screen Passes Produce Big Plays Once Again?

Just about every spread team runs a plethora of screens. Few teams ran them better than the Knights did last season, however. Take a look at the top of the heap from 2020, as the Knights were in very good company:

With the way UCF’s wide receiver roster improved this year through recruiting and transfers, combined with the returning wide receivers, it’s a good bet that UCF ends up being one of the nation’s statistical leaders in yards per screen pass attempted yet again.

**Which wide receiver produces the best yards per catch average from screen plays this fall?

Gabriel’s Low Interception Numbers

Gabriel threw 413 passes and the football ended up in enemy hands just four times. That’s less than 1% of the time! For a passing offense, that’s an incredible statistic. Adding more run-pass option plays this fall, it will be interesting to see if Gabriel can lower the number yet again, as well as lower his interception percentage.

Here’s a Question about Gabriel’s interception totals for UCF fans:

Third Down Passing Percentage Should Improve

All those points, all those yards and touchdown passes, and quite honestly Gabriel did not play his best football during third downs. He completed only 51.1% of his third down throws. Considering his accuracy, that’s somewhat surprising. There are situational items that detract from that factor, but look for that percentage to increase in 2021.

Rushing Attack Played Well in 2020, Who Leads the Charge in 2021?

Not to be outdone, the rushing attack gobbled up big yardage and touchdowns last season as well. The Knights averaged 210.7 yards rushing per game and ran in 23 scores. Considering last year’s UCF offense was considered a “passing offense” by many, that’s quite a rushing total.

**Now, with the top three rushers departing, which UCF running backs step up the most this fall? A few more questions about running backs need to be answered.

**Which running back ends up being the main player inside the five yard line?

**Will the Knights rely on one primary running back, or two, possibly three?

**How do the Knights utilize the skills of blazing fast running back Johnny Richardson?

Final Thoughts

Sometimes it is just fun to look back at statistics and relive cool memories. UCF Football played some really good offensive football last season, and the pieces are in place for that to happen again in 2021. Feel free to post your thoughts to either of the Twitter videos. Voice your opinion!

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel, Podcast, and Instagram.

