UCF's Divaad Wilson Makes Nagurski Watch List Amidst Position Change

For the UCF Knights , senior Divaad Wilson had the best season of his career in 2021. He recorded highs in tackles, interceptions, passes deflected and sacks on his way to being named Second Team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) by the coaches. The Knights finished the season ranked 35th nationally against the pass and were the third best scoring defense in the AAC.

Wilson tested the NFL waters but ultimately decided to return to UCF fairly early in the draft process, and it’s a decision that should pay off big time for both Wilson and the Knights. The redshirt senior will bring stability and experience to the defense, but in a bit of a different way than in the past.

After being a safety this past season, Wilson is moving to the Knight position. At least that’s the plan. It’s the hybrid spot that every defensive coordinator in America is looking for the perfect blend of athleticism, length, experience and speed.

Even then, it’s still quite difficult as that position must take on a variety of different kinds of players while defending the slot. Wilson possesses the traits to excel, and now it’s just learning the playbook from that position and understanding his teammates around him. After last season, there’s room for optimism that he can do just that.

The Miami native’s two picks last year were tied for the team lead, and he’ll be the second-leading tackler returning to the roster after posting 72 takedowns in 2021. Wilson played well all year long but really came on strong in UCF’s final three games of the year by racking up 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a sack. For his efforts, Wilson has been placed on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Award Watch List.

The Nagurski Award is handed out annually to the nation’s top defensive player, so Wilson’s inclusion into this group is a high honor.

After only playing in five of the Knights’ eight games during the 2020 season, Wilson saw a huge jump in playing time and production. As the season carried on, it was clear that he was becoming more comfortable and confident in his spot, which should carry over into 2022.

With the UCF secondary having experience and speed like standout cornerback Davonte Brown , Wilson will be able to be more aggressive near the line of scrimmage, where he’s most impactful.

The UCF defense is making an adjust with Wilson moving down into the Knight position, and the UCF defense increases its speed and athleticism by him doing so. This is a good match for player and program.

