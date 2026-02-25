Inside The Knights

BYU Players Take Stock After Getting Stunned By UCF

BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and guard Aleksej Kostic speak with the media following the No. 19 Cougars' loss to UCF, 97-84.
Bryson Turner|
BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and guard Aleksej Kostic Postgame vs. UCF
BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and guard Aleksej Kostic Postgame vs. UCF

Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

