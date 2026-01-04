Inside The Knights

Kansas Coach Bill Self Evaluates Jayhawks' Performance In UCF Loss

Kansas coach Bill Self speaks with the media following the No. 17 Jayhawks' loss to UCF, 81-75.
Bryson Turner|
Kansas Coach Bill Self Postgame Presser vs. UCF
Kansas Coach Bill Self Postgame Presser vs. UCF

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

