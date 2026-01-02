UCF Forwards Preview Big 12 Conference Opener Against Kansas
UCF forwards Jamichael Stillwell and Jordan Burks speak with the media ahead of the Knights' Big 12 opener against Kansas.
In this story:
Watch more UCF videos below:
Johnny Dawkins Previews UCF's Big 12 Opener Against Kansas
UCF Basketball Players Unpack Historic Shooting Night Against FGCU
Published | Modified
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner