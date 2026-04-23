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Inside The Knights

UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Midweek Win Over North Florida

UCF softball coach Cindy Ball-Malone speaks with the media following the Knights' win over North Florida, 4-1.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Coach Cindy Ball Malone Postgame vs. North Florida
UCF Coach Cindy Ball Malone Postgame vs. North Florida

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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