UCF running back Myles Montgomery Makes His Case To NFL Scouts at Pro Day
UCF running back Myles Montgomery speaks with the media at UCF's Pro Day.
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner