Former Bruin Toglia Enduring Rough Start to MLB Campaign
Former UCLA infielder turned Colorado Rockies first baseman, Michael Toglia, has made the Colorado Rockies' opening roster, but has had some troubles as of late. The former first-round draft pick in the 2019 MLB Draft showed success last season with the franchise but has gotten off to a cold start to the 2025 MLB campaign.
Not only has the UCLA product been slow out of the gates, but the entire Rockies' franchise has been battling to get into the win column. Starting off the first 18 games of the season with a 3-15 record isn't a confidence booster, but more so a reason to compete harder.
Unlucky for Toglia and the Rockies, they are competing in one of the most stacked divisions in baseball in the NL West. Not only do they have to compete against the reigning World Series Champions in the Los Angeles Dodgers, but other division rivals have come out of the gates swinging to get a strong lead near the top of the standings.
Toglia has started his campaign collecting 11 hits in 64 at-bats, which comes to a batting average of .172. Last season, the former Bruin hit .218 last season but made up for the inconsistent batting average by smashing a career high 25 home runs. Thus far this season, he's only hit one out of the park.
The Rockies are going to need Toglia if they have any hopes of crawling back in the standings. While his bat is inconsistent, the power makes up for it. Having only hit one home run on the campaign through 18 games isn't a strong start, especially with the expectations people place on him going into the season.
Still a young hitter, the UCLA product is one strong stretch away from increasing his batting average and smashing home runs for the Mile High City. In his last seven games, Toglia has raised his batting average to .200, and has driven in five RBIs
The area of Toglia's hitting that needs to improve the most is the number of swings and misses. He has already struck out 32 times in the young season. Once Toglia finds his groove again, fans should fully expect the Rockies to play more competitive ball games.
The Rockies take on the Washington Nationals on the road tonight, looking to end their losing streak.
