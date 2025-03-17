Former Bruin Easily Earning Spot on Colorado Rockies
Former UCLA Bruin outfielder and current outfielder for the Colorado Rockies, Sean Bouchard, has done everything this offseason and Spring Training to show he deserves to make the Opening Day roster and could even be a starter.
Bouchard was drafted by the Rockies in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. It would take the former Bruin until the 2022 season to make his debut with the Rockies. In the 2022 season, Bouchard played in 27 games, totaling three home runs and 11 RBIs and had a batting average of .297.
The former Bruin continued to see success in his sophomore campaign with the Rockies but saw less time in games due to a left distal biceps tear in Spring Training. When he did return, he played in 21 games played in 2023 and slashed four home runs, drove in seven runs, and saw his batting average jump to .316.
Rockies manager Bud Black talked about what Bouchard needs to do in 2025 after a down season in 2024. In the down season, Bouchard played in a career-high 31 games but saw career lows in batting average (.187) and struck out 33 times in 91 at-bats. Below is what Black had to say about the plan of Bouchard in 2025.
“He gives you a good at-bat. He’ll take a walk. He’ll get a hit. He was hurt last year," Black said, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "We’ve got to keep him on the field.”
Bouchard's Spring Training has gone well as he continues to fight for a job on the main roster. So far this spring, Bouchard has gotten 13 hits in 33 at-bats, has hit two home runs while driving in six RBIs and has an outstanding batting average of .394 with an OPS of 1.121 (2024's average OPS in the MLB was .711).
The UCLA product broke down the approach he's taken into Spring Training as well as what he wants to accomplish in 2025.
"For me the biggest thing is be healthy, knock on wood, right? There's some thing that I've definitely changed. Training wise, just getting my body ready for the grind of going everyday," Bouchard said. "I'm understanding what I need to do to be healthy and be on the field and help the team in any way that I can."
