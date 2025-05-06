All Bruins

UCLA's Drops in Latest National Rankings

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins fell four spots in this week's national rankings after losing two of three to rival USC this past weekend.

Tom Cavanaugh

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on in the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on in the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (34-13, 17-7) fell four spots in this week's D1Baseball.com Top 25. The final seven games of its season will weigh heavily on UCLA's chances at a Big Ten title as well as a chance to host a regional series in the postseason.

The Bruins went 2-2 this past week, earning a midweek win over Loyola Marymount but dropping two of three games in the weekend rivalry series to the No. 25 USC Trojans (32-15, 16-8). The Trojans are now the third Big Ten team that is nationally ranked after their upset series victory.

Ranked as high as 10th just a few weeks ago, the Bruins have hit a rough patch, going 9-7 in their last 16 games since being ranked No. 10 overall. Granted, they have played top-ranked teams such as No. 5 Oregon, No. 10 Oregon State, No. 13 UC Irvine and the newly ranked Trojans.

UCLA has seven games remaining in the regular season and two conference matchups against traditional Big Ten teams: Illinois and Northwestern. How it performs over the final two weeks of the season will determine its chances at a conference title and becoming a host site for the postseason tournament.

The Bruins currently sit in second place of the conference standings, 2.5 games behind the league-leading Iowa Hawkeyes (32-15, 21-6). They will likely need to win at least five of their final seven games, with some Hawkeye losses to make the comeback for a Big Ten title.

In terms of the national tournament and College World Series, UCLA is shooting to be a top-16 team in the country by the end of the Big Ten tournament. The reason is that the top 16 teams are awarded national seeds and a chance to host the first round of regionals.

This would entail the Bruins hosting two other teams for a three-team series that spits out one team to reach the Super Regional. UCLA would have a chance to host once more in the Supers, with a chance to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2013.

Follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.

Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Published
Tom Cavanaugh
TOM CAVANAUGH

Home/Baseball