UCLA Baseball Team Gets Big Opportunities in Texas

Another weekend, another big challenge for UCLA's No. 1-ranked baseball team. This time, the Bruins are heading to Texas.



UCLA will participate in the third annual Amegy College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. It's the final weekend of a three-week event that consists of a different group of college teams each weekend, and UCLA is a part of the most exciting group. Four of the six teams playing in Arlington this weekend are among the Top 25 in the country, and the Bruins will play three of them.



NEW TOP 2️⃣5️⃣ JUST DROPPED!!



...and 4️⃣ teams from weekend 3️⃣ have locked in their spots!



0️⃣1️⃣ UCLA

0️⃣4️⃣ Mississippi State

2️⃣0️⃣ Tennessee

2️⃣3️⃣ Texas A&M



Secure your tickets to watch the best in college baseball⬇️

🎟️: https://t.co/GuEbY7YbIU pic.twitter.com/EvnAHUiJ6c — College Baseball at Globe Life Field (@CBS_Arlington) February 23, 2026

That can bring plenty of pressure after a surprising midweek loss to San Diego State, but it's also a great early-season opportunity to see where the Bruins stack up against other top teams.



"It's exactly what we need and exactly what I wanted," head coach John Savage told D1Baseball.com in an interview. "... We need to be challenged, and we need to see where our strengths and where our weaknesses are. That's really what we're hoping to get out of this weekend."



UCLA's College Baseball Series Schedule



The Amegy College Baseball Series isn't a tournament-style event, but rather a collection of predetermined matchups between the schools. In addition to the Bruins, this weekend's tilts include No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 23 Texas A&M, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech.



UCLA's weekend begins on Friday against No. 20 Tennessee, and continues with No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday and No. 4 Mississippi State on Sunday. Not only are those three very good, ranked opponents, but they all play in the SEC, quite possibly the strongest baseball conference in the nation.



Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

For a team like UCLA that plays in a lesser conference when it comes to baseball, that's a rare opportunity, but the Bruins have also loaded up their nonconference schedule as if they expect to compete for a national title.



Even with two early losses, they still scheduled a top-10 series against No. 8 TCU, came away with an impressive sweep, and now hold a 3-0 record against the Top 25. They'll get three more shots at similar opponents in Arlington, and even see a potential College World Series preview against a fellow top-five team.



⭐️TOP FIVE SHOWDOWN ⭐️



The #4 Bulldogs take on the #1 Bruins at Globe Life Field in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Two powerhouse programs, you won't want to miss!



📅 March 1st.⁠

⏰️ 2:30 PM ⁠

⁠

Secure Your Tickets NOW ⬇️:⁠

🎟️🔗: https://t.co/ymMS12Ppc1 pic.twitter.com/HZllGw8dqc — College Baseball at Globe Life Field (@CBS_Arlington) February 26, 2026

Taking down all three opponents will further the Bruins' case as the No. 1 team in the country, but the weekend is more of a barometer for the rest of the season than anything else. These matchups will allow UCLA to get a good sense of where it stands in the national scope early in the season and could come in handy as it competes for a national title down the line.





