Bruins Drop Series in Ranked Big Ten Battle
The No. 10 UCLA Bruins (29-9, 13-4) were unable to win a pivotal road series against the only other ranked team in the Big Ten, No. 16 Oregon Ducks (26-11, 13-7), this past weekend at PK Park in Eugene. The Bruins lost two of three, their first conference series loss of the season.
Game 1 featured a pair of elite starting pitchers as the Bruins were dealt a disappointing 2-1 loss. Freshman right-hander Wylan Moss delivered five strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts.
Ducks starter Grayson Grinsell threw a complete game, allowing just two hits for one run. The only Bruins offensive production in the game came from star sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky, hitting his first of two in the series.
Game two was wildly different at the plate for UCLA. They popped off for a 14-4, mercy rule win in eight innings. 14 runs on 12 hits, five of which were extra base hits. Junior right-hander Michael Barnett earned the start, tossing 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
Cholowsky went deep once again in the blowout for his team-leading 13th long ball, alongside sophomore outfielder Dean West and junior outfielder Jarrod Hocking. West is third on the team in batting average (.315) while Hocking earned his third homer of the year.
Game three was an absolute battle on Easter Sunday. After the Bruins jumped out to an early 4-2 lead in the first few innings, Oregon came blazing back to go up 6-4. UCLA scored one run in the sixth and one in the eighth to tie the game at six a piece.
Sophomore right-hander Landon Stump allowed the first six runs in the opening 3.2 innings, allowing seven hits with just one strikeout in his start. The following three UCLA relievers would all pitch scoreless innings before the Ducks took control with a four-run bottom of the eighth.
Ducks freshman catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus hit a solo-HR to begin their final rally, followed by a two-run single and a sac-fly. The Bruins would go quietly in the ninth to pick up their ninth loss.
The Bruins battled as eight of their nine batters recorded at least one hit in the loss, with Cholowsky having the most productive day with two RBIs. Sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu went 2-for-5, smacking his seventh double of the year.
Despite the series defeat, the Bruins are still the No. 2 team in the Big Ten standings, right behind of the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-11, 17-4) and just ahead of the Ducks. Their next Big Ten opponent will be the Penn State Nittany Lions this coming weekend in Los Angeles.
