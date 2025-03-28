Bruins Infielder Earns Top 50 National Ranking
UCLA sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu is off to an incredible start to the 2025 campaign and was recently recognized for his successes. Levu was ranked the No. 49 first baseman in the country, per D1Baseball. Out of 300 Division-I teams, UCLA has one of the best in the country.
Only two other Big Ten first basemen cracked the Top 50, starting with Purdue's Logan Sutter at No. 17 and Oregon's Jacob Walsh at No. 40. As the No. 24-ranked team in the country, UCLA deserves to have one of their best players recognized for their accomplishments through the early going.
Levu has emerged as one of the top two hitters on this Bruins team through 24 games, leading the squad in total hits (32), home runs (8), RBIs (32), at-bats (90) and total bases (60). In just his second collegiate season, Levu is finding incredible success in a completely new conference.
Nationally, Levu is 15th in RBIs and seventh in home runs. He has dominated pitching so far this season and is amongst the top talents across all of college baseball. The 49th ranking at his position may even be a little steep for how well he has started his sophomore season.
Levu's power has jumped up heavily from his freshman season, hitting just six home runs for a total of 14 extra base hits in 165 at-bars. He already has 12 this season, surpassing his home run total from a season ago, and is on pace to be one of the most productive and explosive hitters in the Big Ten.
To be one of the top first basemen in the country, hitting is not the only intangible. Levu's defense has been top-notch this season. He has committed zero errors with 171 put-outs, assisting on 18 double plays. He has been an incredible asset both on the field and in the batter's box.
The No. 24 Bruins will battle the Purdue Boilermakers (20-4, 3-3) and Sutter, the highest-ranked first baseman in the conference, in a three-game weekend series. Game 1's first pitch is set for Friday at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT on Big Ten+.
