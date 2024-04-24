UCLA Basketball: Bruins Star Snubbed Among Rookie Of The Year Finalists
The NBA has released the three finalists for each end of season award. For the NBA Rookie of the Year award, San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren were named the three finalists, meaning former UCLA Bruin Jaime Jaquez was snubbed.
Jaquez had a great rookie season, outshining what was expected of him as the 18th overall pick by the Miami Heat. During his rookie year, Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for both November and December, cementing his strong start to his rookie year. One of the top highlights of the season has come recently as Jaquez has stepped up in the Heat's starting lineup amid the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler.
Unfortunately for Jaquez, his stats this season have not matched those of the three finalists. Wembanyama has averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spurs and simply been the favorite for the ROY all season. Along with his general stats, Wembanyama led the NBA in blocks as just a rookie, and led all rookies in total points, steals, and rebounds.
Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hornets. Lastly, while Holmgren was drafted in 2022, he is in consideration for this award after missing the entire 2022-2023 season. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Thunder this season.
While Jaquez ultimately might have been snubbed of becoming a finalist, Wembanyama is the clear ROY anyway with his record breaking season. All three finalists merited their spot, and Jaquez still had a great season as well. To wit, he still seems likely to be honored with a spot on an All-Rookie team this year.
