UCLA Football: Insane Amount Of Tickets Reserved For Spring Game Already
Since he was hired, new UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster made it clear that one of his primary goals is to pack the Rose Bowl and bring back fans to the stadium for every home game.
It looks like Foster's goal is already off to a strong start. Foster told reporters after Tuesday's practice that over 20,000 tickets have already been reserved for the Spring Game on Saturday as the game returns to the Rose Bowl. In recent years the spring game was held at Drake Stadium on UCLA's campus, but Foster has moved it back to the Rose Bowl to bring back the crowds to the stadium.
"Saturday's gonna be epic. It's gonna be a movie. If you were here Friday, just know it's going to be 'turnt up' 10 times that," Foster said.
Though 20,000 fans would be a disappointing total for a regular season game, it's a pretty strong amount for a spring game. There's also still five days before the game, so those attendance and ticket numbers could increase.
This game will follow up what proved to be a strong showing at UCLA's "Friday Night Lights" practice last Friday. While the Bruins have held practices open to the public all spring, they hosted this specific one at night to provide an opportunity for recruits and their families to attend. This practice saw hundreds of potential recruits, donors, and fans come to watch the team practice under the lights.
Foster and UCLA are planning to replicate that kind of atmosphere on Saturday as they play their first game in the Foster era.
