UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona's NBA Combine Run Could See Him Rocket Up Draft Boards
One of the more intriguing names in the upcoming NBA Draft is big man Adem Bona out of UCLA. Bona is likely to be a day-two pick in the draft this year but plenty of players have been able to produce after being taken in the second round.
He has an energy to him that you can't teach, which is something that teams love to see. Also being coached by Mick Cronin should help as he has had a strong track record of sending players to the league.
Adam Finkelstein of CBS listed a few players that were making noise at the NBA Draft Combine and Bona was among them. With his performance, it could help his stock in the draft, potentially ending with him being taken higher in the process.
"Bona may be undersized for a center (6-foot-8.25 without shoes), but he showed deceptive functional size thanks to his massive 7-foot-3.75 wingspan and 9-foot-0 standing reach. On top of that, he was measured as one of the most complete and impressive athletes in the entire field. When the five-on-five began, while many players gravitated toward the style the played in college, Bona showed an awareness of what his translatable role would be in the NBA. He sprinted the floor, rebounded out of his area with two hands, contested plays at the rim defensively, and put a ton of pressure on the rim as a finisher."
Bona emerged as more of a leader for the Bruins this season, despite their poor year. Being one of the more veteran players on the roster, Bona was thrust into the role and happily accepted it.
While his own season was a bit inconsistent, he still showed good poise throughout. He averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. If he can continue to work on his game going forward, he has the skill set to become an impactful player in the NBA down the line.
