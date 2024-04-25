UCLA Basketball: New Bruins Transfer Inks NIL Deal With Kendrick Perkins
New UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark has inked a fresh agreement with longtime NBA center Kendrick Perkins' Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) company, NILLY.
"Yep!!!! Just like that WE MOVE!!! Special Shoutout to the 4⭐️ Student Athlete for joining the @nilly.us family!!!" Perkins wrote on his Instagram. "This is just the beginning young fella. Congratulations on all of your success and remember to keep punching in that block. Btw @uclambb [Y'all] really got one in this young fella!!! Carry the hell on…#studentathlete#Nilly🏀"
Clark, a current sophomore out of Louisville, is joining a starry new transfer class, as Mick Cronin looks to redeem himself following his first sub-.500 season in Westwood (UCLA finished at 16-17 and didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament). He'll be joined by ex-USC Trojans small forward Kobe Johnson, ex-Oklahoma State power forward Eric Dailey, and South Dakota State big man William Kyle III, a defense-first power forward/center who could supplant the since-departed sophomore Adem Bona. Kyle's addition was just announced today.
This past season, the 6'3" Clark averaged 13.2 points on .412/.353/.776 shooting splits, 3.1 rebounds, three assists and one steal per contest, across 29 games with the Cardinals.
