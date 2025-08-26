Where UCLA's 2025 Opponents Rank in ESPN's Updated FPI
The UCLA Bruins open the 2025 season in on Saturday at the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes.
With a ton of expectations preceding them, let's take a look at how each of their opponents ranks in the updated ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). UCLA currently ranks 51st on the updated rankings.
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes have a 20.5 FPI point rating and are the Big Ten's top team on the index. For reference, Texas is the No. 1 team with a 24.5 FPI score. ESPN projects their season record to be 10.0-2.5 with a 99.9% chance to win six games and a 35.3% chance to win the Big Ten.
5. Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State comes in right behind Ohio State with a 20.2 FPI point rating. ESPN projects the Nittany Lions' season record to finish 10.3-2.2, with a 100% chance of winning six games and a 30.9% chance of winning the Big Ten
14. USC Trojans
The Trojans are the fourth-ranked team in the conference, behind Oregon, with a 14.2 FPI score. ESPN projects them to finish with an 8.7-3.5 record, with a 99.0% chance to win six games and a 7.7% chance of winning the Big Ten
26. Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana moved down one spot from 25 to 26 in the update with a 9.9 FPI rating. The Hoosiers are projected by ESPN to finish with a win-loss record of 8.1-4.0, giving them a 1.6% chance to win the Big Ten.
29. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska sits right behind Indiana in the Big Ten and has an FPI rating of 8.7. ESPN projects the Cornhuskers' record to be 7.4-4.6 and is giving them a 90.6% chance to win six games.
33. Washington Huskies
Washington comes in with a 7.6 FPI score. ESPN projects the Huskies' record to be exactly 7-5 and gives them an 85.6% chance to win six games.
45. Utah Utes
Utah is UCLA's highest-rated non-conference opponent, coming in with a 5.5 FPI rating. ESPN projects them to win 6.3 games and lose 5.8, giving the Utes a 69.1% chance to win six games.
59. Michigan State
Michigan State is right below the Bruins in the conference. ESPN gives the Spartans a 1.3 FPI score and projects their season record to be 4.8-7.2, giving them a lowly 30.4% chance to win six games.
61. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland follows the Spartans in the Big Ten, coming in with a 1.2 FPI rating. ESPN projects their end-of-season record to be 5.4-6.6 and gives the Terrapins a 48.4% chance to win six games (more than UCLA's 41.7%).
62. UNLV Rebels
UNLV may be low on this list, but they are the second-ranked team in the Mountain West. Their 1.0 FPI ranks them 62nd in the nation, a 12-spot drop after narrowly defeating FCS Idaho State in Week 0. Despite that, the Rebels' projected win-loss is 8.8-3.7 with a 98.5 chance to win six games.
64. Northwestern Wildcats
Northwestern is the second-worst team in the Big Ten and has a FPI rating of 0.4, not to be outdone by Purdue's -7.0. Anyways, the Wildcats are projected to win 4.7 games and lose 7.3.
121. New Mexico Lobos
Lastly, New Mexico has a -12.1 FPI score and ranks near the bottom of all of college football. ESPN projects the Lobos to finish with a 4.6-7.4 record and sit near the bottom of the Mountain West.
