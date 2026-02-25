All Bruins

Bruins Head to Head With Belichick for Game-Wrecking DL Prospect

One of top defensive linemen in 2027 class is scheduled to visit Westwood this spring.
Max Dorsey|
Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been on fire on the high school recruiting trail lately, as the Bruins continue to gain significant momentum with some of the top prospects in the 2027 class. 


Over the past few weeks, several of UCLA’s top 2027 targets have locked in official visits (OVs) with the Bruins, including a four-star in-state defensive lineman who is expected to travel to Westwood in June. 

4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Schedules UCLA Official Visit

On Monday, Jeremiah Williams, a four-star defensive lineman from Tustin High School in Tustin, California, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with UCLA from June 5-7. 

Williams is one of several talented 2027 prospects expected to take an OV with the Bruins this spring, joining players like four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson, four-star wide receiver Damani Warren, and three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo. 

In addition to his trip with UCLA this spring, Rivals’ Greg Biggins reported that Williams is also scheduled to take OVs with North Carolina, BYU, and Arizona State. Getting him on campus in Westwood will be a key step in the Bruins’ pursuit of him, allowing Chesney and his staff to improve their overall standing in his recruitment. 

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6’0” and 320 pounds, Williams already has the size to be an impact player at the Power Four level. He’s coming off an impressive junior season at Tustin, where, according to MaxPreps, he recorded 67 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and five sacks. 

Upgrading the trenches on both sides of the ball is a priority for the Bruins in the 2027 cycle, and Williams would be an excellent addition to UCLA’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 262 overall player nationally, the No. 32 defensive lineman, and the No. 24 prospect in California. 

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The previous UCLA staff had initially offered Williams in 2024 but had been relatively quiet in his recruitment. However, since the new staff under Chesney took over, the Bruins have quickly gained ground with him and have emerged as a serious contender for the four-star defensive lineman. 

As of now, Williams hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely make a decision after his OVs this spring. 

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While UCLA will face competition from several programs for Williams, if Chesney and his staff can continue to strengthen their relationship with him over the coming months and impress him during his June OV, the Bruins should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

