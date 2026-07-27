3 UCLA Football Players Ready To Break Out in Fall Camp

Over the past two seasons, UCLA hasn't been expected to be a contender in the Big Ten. However, with the hiring of James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins now have expectations of being a dark-horse team within the Big Ten.

Chesney just finished an amazing year with James Madison, leading the Dukes to a 12-2 season that included not only a Sun Belt Conference Championship but also a College Football Playoff appearance.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since taking over as the next Bruins' head coach, Chesney has completely overhauled the roster through the transfer portal. According to Rivals rankings, the Bruins have the 11th-ranked class and the second-best class in the Big Ten.

With more of a complete roster heading into fall camp, there are a few players who could break out during camp. Here are three players who could break out into star players for the Bruins next season.

Scott Taylor

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (left) and son Bob Chesney watch during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor was one of the few freshmen from last season to return to UCLA for next season. Last year, Taylor played in 12 games as a freshman linebacker and showed his potential as a versatile player, finishing with 16 total tackles, six solo tackles, and a forced fumble.

Being with Chesney could unlock his full potential, not just as a linebacker but also as a pass rusher as well. The Bruins are desperate to have an effective pass rush after ranking among the league's worst last year. With Taylor being a versatile player, he is a candidate not only to breakout during camp but also to breakout as one of the best defenders on the team.

Eugene Brooks

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, UCLA’s offensive line struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. QB Nico Iamaleava was sacked 27 times, and no running back had more than 400 total rushing yards last season. The only bright spot from last season was Eugene Brooks, who was great in run blocking and did a good job protecting the QB at left guard.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Brooks enters this year as the only starting offensive lineman from last year's team and has the talent to be a top guard in the Big Ten. Now he is not alone along the offensive line with multiple players from the portal brought in to help him out. With a new coaching staff, Brooks could excel under Bob Chesney during fall camp.

Brian Rowe Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) gets around Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Chris Henry (17) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rowe is the only member of this list who was not on the Bruins roster last season, as he just finished his freshman season with South Carolina. Rowe Jr. had a decent freshman season with South Carolina last year, finishing with 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Rowe is a super quick receiver who uses his speed to blow by opposing corners on deep routes and run any route. Rowe is entering a new wide receiver room, and with no clear No. 1 option for next season, he is more than talented enough to challenge for the top spot.