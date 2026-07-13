UCLA Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 10

Throughout our list of the top 30 Bruins football players entering the 2026 college football season, I have listed mostly upperclassmen.

The only underclassman that I have put on the list is incoming freshman Kenneth Moore, who will add to the wide receiver room for the Bruins next season. Moore was the highest-ranked recruit for the Bruins in the 2026 recruiting class and is talented enough to be a contributor as a freshman.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, we are going to look at another underclassman who just finished his true freshman season, linebacker Scott Taylor, who was a big surprise from last year's freshman class.

Taylor out of High School

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor would have a strong four-year career at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California, as he developed into a great linebacker.

Taylor would earn his first starting season in his sophomore year, finishing with 89 total tackles and 38 solo tackles, including being effective on the edge and recording a career-high four sacks.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His junior season would be another good one, as he finished with 77 total tackles and 23 solo tackles. Taylor would also finish the year with a career-high six sacks, including being named to the Los Angeles Times All-Star team as a junior for 2023, selected Defensive Player of the Year in the Angelus League for 2023, and named to the MaxPreps All-State Third Team defense for 2023.

His senior year was Taylor's true breakout year with the Cubs, as he set career and team highs with 91 tackles, 26 solo tackles, and seven sacks.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's best game of the season was a defensive masterclass against Mount Miguel High School. In that game, Taylor would have a double-digit tackle game with 13 total tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery, which led to a touchdown on the Cubs' first offensive drive.

For his senior year, Taylor was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 3 Team and All-Mission League First Team Defense.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with how well he played during his high school career, he would be ranked as a 3-star prospect on all major recruiting sites. However, because of his versatility as a linebacker who can also rush the passer, schools like Arizona, Arizona State, and USC were all interested in him.

Ultimately, Taylor would decide to commit to UCLA, as he told Chad Simmons of On3 that he was drawn to DeShaun Foster's culture and the new modern defensive scheme. “What led me to UCLA was the new culture with the new staff, their modern defensive scheme, and most importantly the love they showed me. They make it feel like home,” Taylor said.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's Freshman Season With the Bruins

While Taylor might have come to UCLA because of the new culture Foster had there, it unfortunately didn't last very long.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster would be let go as the Bruins' head coach after losing their first three games of the season. The Bruins would finish the year with a 3-9 record, including a 3-6 mark in the Big Ten, and would be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

As for Taylor, he played in all 12 of the Bruins' games this season on both defense and special teams, and was a bright spot for the 2025 freshman class, as he was one of seven freshmen to see game action last season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor had a total of 12 tackles, with six being solo tackles. Taylor would also have a forced fumble and make an impact along the special teams with a blocked kick. In the Bruins' upset victory against Penn State, it was Taylor who forced the fumble on the Nittany Lions' final drive to secure the 42-37 victory for the Bruins.

Taylor’s New Role With Bob Chesney

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (9) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the season, many Bruins entered the transfer portal amid uncertainty about who the head coach would be, as the Bruins lost 49 players. However, Taylor decided to wait and see who the new head coach would be, and when Chesney was announced, he stayed in Westwood.

Taylor decided to make himself available to the media during Chesney's introductory press conference, and he spoke about how excited he is about the hire.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (17), defensive back Jaylin Davies (6), and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) tackle Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Jake Tarwater (87) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Once I knew he was our coach, I wanted to see what they’re all about,” Taylor said. “I don’t know the intricacies of his defense, but you see the aggressive play style. People running to the ball. All that stuff is good to see.”

Fast forward to April, and it seems that Taylor has welcomed the increased workload and is embracing his new role on the defense.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's been great. I like being versatile," said Taylor. "It's one of the things I think I'm great at. I really pride myself on being able to do multiple things. I know they see that, and being able to line up off the edge, pass rush, and have your sets come off from behind the ball, that really plays to my skill set."

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney being able to keep Taylor on the roster for next season is a major win for the defense, not just for next season, but for the future. Taylor is entering his sophomore year, and being so young and talented, he will be the anchor of the defense for a while. Taylor will have help along the defense, with Oklahoma transfer Samuel Omosigho pairing right next to him.

With an increased workload on defense, Taylor will likely see more time as an edge rusher to show off his versatility as a defender. UCLA was the worst in the Big Ten in sacks with just 10 on the year. Now that edge rushers like Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira are following Chesney from James Madison, they will be able to mentor Taylor to be an even more versatile player for next season.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney is on the fast track to getting the Bruins back to national relevancy after an extremely lackluster last few seasons. Taylor is a young piece who boasts a lot of potential for the long-term in Westwood.