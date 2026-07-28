3 UCLA High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need Huge Camp

UCLA has been very busy this offseason, turning the football program into a respectable one.

Bob Chesney has done a great job using the transfer portal to completely rebuild the Bruins' roster for the 2026 college football season. With 42 players coming in from the transfer portal, UCLA will have a much-improved roster.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Bruins to have a much-improved roster, UCLA needed to spend lofty NIL funds to secure these players. According to The NIL Standard , UCLA's total roster NIL valuation is $24 million, with $8 million going to both the offense and defense. With that said, three players who got paid need to have huge fall camps to prove they were worth the money.

OT Jordan Davis

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) guards Appalachian State Mountaineers safety Andre Hamilton (37) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s offensive line last year was horrendous, as it allowed quarterback Nico Iamaleava to be sacked 27 times, which was the fourth-worst in the Big Ten. Bob Chesney saw this and picked up four players from the portal to restore the offensive line.

Jordan Davis was one of the bigger offensive line acquisitions, with an estimated NIL valuation of over $1 million. Davis just finished a career year at South Alabama and is now tasked with protecting Iamaleava's blindside. Davis needs to make an impact during camp to justify such a large NIL package for someone who hasn't played a single snap against top-level competition.

EDGE Aidan Gobaira

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the offensive line, UCLA’s pass rush was also a horrendous unit last season, with only 10 total sacks and 40 tackles for loss, both being dead last in the Big Ten. Getting premium edge rushers was a must for Chesney, and he brought in two players from James Madison, Sahir West and Aidan Gobaira, to make sure the Bruins can get after the quarterback next season.

While West getting paid shouldn't be a question, as he led the Dukes with seven sacks last season, Gobaira getting paid over a million should raise some eyebrows. Gobaira had a good season last year with James Madison, recording four sacks and putting pressure on the QB, but it was his first fully healthy season in college, and he even medically retired earlier in his career.

CB DJ Barksdale

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s secondary was a bright spot last season, in contrast to the disappointment surrounding the entire team. Scooter Jackson and Rodrick Pleasant decided to return to UCLA, and Bob Chesney was able to bolster the secondary with new additions, including DJ Barksdale.

Barksdale has the lowest NIL valuation out of these three at just under $800,000, but he is not a premium corner, as he is a nickel cornerback. Barksdale is a very good player and was arguably the best secondary player for James Madison, with two interceptions and 12 pass deflections. Still, because he doesn't play a premium position, he needs a good camp to prove he is worth that investment.