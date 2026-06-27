UCLA Basketball Named Finalist for Top-50 Lead Guard

After not signing a high school recruit in the 2025 class, Mick Cronin signed three recruits in the 2026 class.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin was able to bring in forward Joe Philion , who can be a reliable player off the bench. Cronin was also able to bring in three-star power forward Javonte Floyd and international prospect Gunars Grinvalds , who can play some minutes off the bench, but are more developmental players.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now heading into next season, Cronin will need to find more recruits from the 2027 high school class. Cronin seems to be making progress with the 2027 class, as four-star Kevin Savage recently announced his final six schools, including UCLA.

Savage’s Top Six

NEWS: 4⭐️ Kevin Savage is down to six schools and will announce his college commitment on July 5th, he told @Rivals.



The 5-11 point guard goes in depth on each of his finalists: https://t.co/BIuUYW3uTD pic.twitter.com/IfnivWhZfk — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 26, 2026

Savage has recently released his top six schools, announced his commitment date for July 5th, and will announce his commitment on CBS Sports HQ. His list includes UCLA, along with other power five schools: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Purdue.

Savage is listed as a top 50 prospect in the 2027 class, ranked 41st in the nation, 13th among point guards, and sixth in the state of Georgia.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Currently, UCLA seems to be in a good spot to land him. However, they will need to face Georgia Tech and Georgia, as they are the hometown schools.

Savage as a Prospect

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Savage is an undersized point guard at 5-11, but is not afraid to drive to the basket and score over bigger defenders.

Kevin Savage is a very confident lead guard who can manage a game. He plays with a solid handle and a great pace. While Savage is not super quick and is smaller, he consistently makes positive plays for his team. He is also someone who can knock down a few shots and someone that you can trust to take care of the basketball. Savage runs the show. There are no thrills with how he plays, just making the simple “basketball play.” His game is efficient.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

During his time at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Savage would average a team-high 20.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals. Proving that he can score and defend on a high level.

Mick Cronin will need a point guard, as Trent Perry could leave for the NBA after a great junior season. If that were to happen, Savage is someone who can slot right in and challenge for the starting point guard role for the Bruins during the 2027 college basketball season.