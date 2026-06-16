Best- and Worst- Case Scenarios for UCLA Basketball Incoming Freshmen

UCLA did not live up to the preseason expectations placed on it last year.

We all know the story of last year's disappointing season. After beginning the season ranked 12th in the country, the Bruins would fall out of the Top 25 entirely and enter March Madness as a 7-seed.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now, the Bruins have lost key players in leading scorer Tyler Biladeau, who averaged 18 points per game on 51% shooting from the field and 46% from three, and Donovan Dent, who had a disappointing year but was still second in scoring with 13 points per game.

Heading into next season, UCLA did most of its damage through the transfer portal, adding four players. The high school class, meanwhile, includes 4-star Joe Philon, 3-star Javonte Floyd, and international prospect Gunars Grinvalds. With three incoming freshmen for next season, let's look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for each of them.

PF Joe Philon

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case - Starter

Listed at 6-8, Philon is a very explosive and defensive-minded player. Defensively, he changes the game with his ability to switch and guard multiple positions on the court, and he has great defensive instincts to guard off the ball at a high level.

Offensively, he uses his explosiveness to be able to drive past his defenders off the dribble and is a dangerous threat when on the fast break. Philon is also a player who has been working on his perimeter shooting, and if he can shoot more consistently from the outside, he will definitely be a contender to start for the Bruins next season.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Worst Case - 8-10 Minute Bench Player

I don't expect this to happen for Philon, as he is way too talented a player, and Mick Cronin will need his athleticism to be on the court for a significant amount of time. However, as I mentioned before, Philon is still a work in progress with his perimeter shooting.

In his senior year at Montverde, Philon would average 28% shooting from three on almost four attempts per game. The college game is much tougher than high school, with Cronin’s seat seemingly hotter; he might not have time to play him if he isn't able to shoot effectively from three.

C Javonte Floyd

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Best Case - 15+ Minute Bench Player

Floyd is a 3-star prospect from Cedar Grove, Georgia, and averaged 11.4 points per game during his senior season. Floyd will not be the starting center for the Bruins next year, as the frontcourt is loaded, with Xavier Booker being the projected starter.

However, while he won't start next year, being a reliable bench player and the backup center for the Bruins would be a huge accomplishment. Mick Cronin brought in Filip Jovic through the portal to secure the front court. If Floyd is able to beat out Jovic as the backup, he would be looked at as a future starter for UCLA for the next three seasons.

Auburn forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots against Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst Case - Redshirt

This is more likely to happen for Floyd next season. Floyd is an undersized center listed at 6-9, and doesn't have a perimeter game, doing most of his damage in the paint. If he isn't ready to take on the physicality of the Big Ten, it would be a bad thing for him to take a redshirt year next season.

SF Gunars Grinvalds

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Best Case - 15+ Minute Bench Player

Coming from Real Madrid, Grinvalds is a very good shooter with good mechanics, and at 6-7, he is great at getting to the basket. Grinvalds is also able to play the point guard if needed, with his playmaking ability and court vision. If he has a great summer in practice, he could be the backup to Eric Dailey Jr. over incoming transfer Sergej Macura.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Worst Case - Redshirt

Grinvalds committed to the Bruins on the fifth earlier this month and is in a similar situation to fellow freshman Javonte Floyd, as Grinvalds is an unranked international player who will have to prove himself up the depth chart. If he can’t, then he will most likely redshirt and sit out the season.