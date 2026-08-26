Continuing on with the countdown of the top 20 Bruins of all time, this Bruin is one of the most efficient and accomplished offensive players in UCLA’s history.

His college resume and individual statistics do most of the heavy lifting to justify his ranking, but he has a legitimate case as one of the most important pieces in the late 1990s.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 16 Jason Kapono

Dec 29, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jason Kapono (28) is defended by New York Knicks forward Bill Walker (5) at the Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 99-82. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kapono played all four seasons of his college career at UCLA and started in all but one game he played. Over the course of his four years as a Bruin, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Kapono was known as an elite shooter, shooting over 45% from three-point range in every year but his senior season.

His freshman season was arguably his best at UCLA, where he started all 33 games he played in and averaged 16.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while notching a 63% effective field goal percentage. He was also rewarded with a place on the 1999-00 Pac-10 All-Freshman Team and took home the conference’s Rookie of the Year award.

Dec. 25, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward Jason Kapono (28) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to mention, Kapono still ranks first all-time in three-point percentage in Bruins history. He will always be remembered as a legendary shooter for UCLA, but the teams he played on weren't too special. From 1999-2003, the Bruins' highest seed in the NCAA Tournament was a 4-seed, but they never advanced past the Sweet 16.

In Kapono’s senior season, the Bruins would miss the tournament entirely with a 10-19 record, ultimately leading to head coach Steve Lavin's firing.

Kapono's NBA Career

Feb 20, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Jason Kapono (72) looks to shoot over Chicago Bulls guard Ronald Murray (6) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his time at UCLA, Kapono would go on to be selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (31st overall) in the same draft class as LeBron James.

His time in Cleveland was brief, as he joined the Charlotte Hornets the following season before joining the Miami Heat as his third team in three seasons. Luckily for Kapono, he would go on to win an NBA Championship that season before the remainder of his NBA career bounced from city to city.

November 2, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Philadelphia 76ers small forward Jason Kapono (72) against the Washington Wizards during the first half at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For an all-time ranking, his placement rests almost entirely on his individual stats and accomplishments. Few players in college basketball have had the same level of consistency that Kapono provided for the Bruins during his career.

In a forgettable period for UCLA basketball, Kapono became a star during his four unforgettable seasons in Westwood.