We’re back with the countdown of the top-20 best Bruins of all time, and this one could spark some debate.

When ranking the 20 best Bruins to come through the program, four main factors are considered: individual statistics and accolades and overall team success serve as the main criteria, while NBA success and overall influence serve as supplementary factors in determining the ranking.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All-Time: No. 17 Russell Westbrook

Jan 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former UCLA player Russell Westbrook in attendance as the UCLA Bruins play against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of people will have split opinions on where Westbrook should be on this list. Many people believe he could be ranked higher, but only two seasons at UCLA make it difficult to rank him above anyone higher on the list.

His first season was very limited, as he only started one game for the Bruins. However, his second season in Westwood established him as one of the most important players to ever come through the program, as UCLA went on to reach a third consecutive Final Four.

Westbrook’s Stats as a Bruin

January 7, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former UCLA Bruins player Russell Westbrook speaks during halftime to spectators at Pauley Pavilion. Westbrook was recognized for his recent donation for the basketball practice facility under construction at UCLA. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a sophomore, Westbrook averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while becoming one of the defensive stars on the 2008 UCLA team.

His numbers may not impress at first glance like some of the others on this list, but his impact as a Bruin and his NBA success ultimately make it feel impossible to leave him off the list. If NBA success carried the same weight as college success, Westbrook would obviously be much higher on the list.

Apr 5, 2008; San Antonio, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Memphis Tigers forward Shawn Taggart (0) during the first half of the semi-finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four Championship at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He went on to become one of the greatest players of his era, winning an NBA MVP award, earning multiple All-Star selections, and averaging a triple-double for an entire season. Overall, his professional career accounts for the bulk of his ranking, as he is one of the most prolific NBA players on this list aside from the very top tier.

However, that’s simply not the main criteria for this ranking.

March 6, 2008; Los Angeles CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Stanford Cardinal at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Westbrook was part of two UCLA Final Four appearances and an integral part of the 2008 team that ultimately lost to Memphis in the Final Four. While his UCLA resume is still impressive, it isn’t as statistically dominant as many of the other Bruins on this list, which only limits Westbrook to 17th.

He may not have had the longest or most decorated UCLA college basketball career, but it’s hard to tell UCLA’s history without mentioning Westbrook, especially the most recent years.