Bruins' Booker Explains His Uptick in 3-Point Shooting

UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker has made a name for himself as a defensive force in the frontcourt, but lately he’s added a new wrinkle to his game.

Booker has been an exceptional three-point shooter this season, shooting 48 percent from downtown on low-volume. However, his latest performance against Rutgers saw him have his best shooting performance yet in his collegiate career.

Booker scored a career-high 24 points in the 98-66 win over Rutgers, shooting 10-11 from the floor and a perfect 4-4 from beyond the three-point line. The performance was easily the best of Booker’s collegiate career up to this point, and it proved pivotal in the blowout win over Rutgers.

The transfer from Michigan State has improved in nearly every facet of the game this season, and he has helped keep UCLA in the mix for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) shoots a three-point basket over Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Emmanuel Ogbole (21) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Booker’s thoughts

Earlier this week, Booker was asked about his three-point shooting this season, and the improvements he’s made to gain consistency spacing the floor.

“I feel like last year, for the most part, I always shot threes. But this year, I have balanced everything out inside and outside. So I feel like that plays a huge factor,” Booker said. “Just working on my game every day.”

“Every team has a different game plan,” Booker added, regarding how opposing teams defend his outside shot. “It could honestly change from game to game.”

Head coach Mick Cronin also talked about Booker’s development, and the impact it has had on the Bruins’ offense as a whole.

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s the hardest thing to teach, and that’s motor,” Cronin said. “He’s got a little bald guy chasing him up and down the court in practice, and I try to tell him every day that you will decide your fate in basketball. Pro coaches, they don’t coach energy and effort. They expect you to have basketball intellect, and they expect you to play hard. Young kids, you tell them to play hard, and people will tell them ‘he’s picking on you.’ Then, they get sad. I’d say [Booker’s] made strides.”

Booker has helped UCLA get out to a 16-7 record overall, and a 8-4 record in Big Ten play. They’ll look to finish out the season strong after turning things around of late. With a talented roster with plenty of depth, the Bruins can’t be counted out as a possible sleeper team come March if they reach the NCAA Tournament.

