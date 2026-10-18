Bruins Breakdown: Ty Dieffenbach Gives UCLA Hope Moving Forward

It was a hard-fought win for the Bruins, but they were able to take down the Badgers, 17-7, to advance to 6-0 and continue their perfect season.

There were a little bit of mixed results coming from the Bruins offense, as the passing game looked surprisingly steady and did the majority of the heavy lifting for this Bruins offense, the complete opposite of what we had seen so far this season.

Passing Game Has Been Revitalized

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) leaves the field following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing game had left something to be desired throughout the first five games of the Bruins' season, but looked completely revitalized under new starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

Dieffenbach's overall command of the offense was commendable, and he played fearlessly and clear-headed as he made many difficult throws downfield. He wasn't able to score through the air, but accumulated 264 yards on 22-of-33 passes in his first start for UCLA.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) scrambles in the pocket in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many wide receivers also stepped up, including Jalen Saint Paul and Semaj Morgan , as they looked like Dieffenbach's favorite targets after one full week playing together. Landon Ellis was also reliable, hauling in two passes for 57 yards and making both catches at crucial points in the game to move the sticks.

Run Game Struggled Against Wisconsin

On the other hand, Wisconsin's defense did a phenomenal job of limiting UCLA's run game and especially holding back star running back Wayne Knight.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) hands off to UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight had by far his quietest night of the season, only accumulating 23 yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.8 yards per carry. He did find the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, but other than that, his impact was limited.

Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas both had more yards than Knight, with Woods leading UCLA in rushing with 39 yards and a touchdown himself. While it's not great to see UCLA's rushing production so limited, it is relieving to see that the Bruins aren't as one-dimensional as we once may have thought. The silver lining here is that the Bruins were able to get the win despite the poor performance from their rushing attack.

Looking Ahead

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) gets a first down before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Cairo Skanes (21) and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Zion Legree (24) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undefeated UCLA Bruins will now take on Michigan State in the second of their three-game run at home. The Spartans haven't been the best in the Big Ten this season, which gives UCLA a real chance to extend this season to 7-0.

If Dieffenbach can continue the level of play we witnessed tonight, and UCLA's rushing attack can get back on track, along with the continued elite defensive performance we've seen, this UCLA team could continue to be something special moving forward.