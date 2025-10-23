UCLA's Donovan Dent Highly Regarded by Jay Bilas
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball season is right around the corner, and the talk around Westwood is the heightened ceiling Mick Cronin's squad has because of reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent.
Staunch with his fair share of preseason honors, Dent comes into UCLA as one of the most anticipated additions in recent years due to his dynamic guard play that elevates teams around him.
Legendary college basketball analyst Jay Bilas curated his 2025 men's basketball preseason All-America teams, and the Bruins' point guard made his first team. Dent joins Purdue guard Braden Smith, Kansas State's P.J. Haggerty, Texas Tech forward JT Toppin and Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg.
Here's what Bilas had to say about UCLA's highlight addition of the offseason:
- "Dent is one of the best pick-and-roll guards in the country who should be a difference-maker for Mick Cronin and the Bruins, a year after elevating the New Mexico Lobos onto the NCAA tournament bubble with top-15 marks in points (20.4 PPG) and assists (6.4 APG)."
Dent joins a pretty dynamic UCLA backcourt alongside Skyy Clark and Jamar Brown. In fact, insiders rank the Bruins' backcourt as one of the top in the nation.
Where UCLA's Backcourt Ranks in College Basketball
CBS Sports ranked the top 10 backcourts in college basketball, which was highlighted by staunch groups like Alabama, Houston and Kentucky, but CBS Sports Writer Kyle Boone ranked UCLA's backcourt of Dent, Clark and Jamar Brown at No. 7.
Here's Boone's full top 10:
- Alabama: PG Labaron Philon, SG Aden Holloway, SG/SF Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
- Houston: PG Milos Uzan, SG Isiah Harwell, SG/SF Emanuel Sharp
- : PG Jaland Lowe, PG/SG Denzel Aberdeen, SG/SF Otega Oweh
- Purdue: PG Braden Smith, SG Fletcher Loyer, SG/SF C.J. Cox
- Florida: CG Boogie Fland, CG Xaivian Lee, SG AJ Brown
- Louisville: PG Mikel Brown Jr., SG Ryan Conwell, SG Isaac McKneely
- UCLA: PG Donovan Dent, CG Skyy Clark, SG Jamar Brown
- BYU: PG Rob Wright III, SG Kennard Davis, SG Richie Saunders
- St. John's: PG Ian Jackson, SG Joson Sanon, SG Oziyah Sellers
- UConn: PG Malachi Smith, SG Braylon Mullins, CG Silas Demary Jr.
And here is what Boone said about UCLA's ranking:
"New Mexico transfer Dent won Player of the Year honors in the MWC last season and now headlines a retooled backcourt in Westwood for coach Mick Cronin. Dent has All-American level abilities after averaging 20.4 points. 6.4 assists and shooting 40.9% from 3-point range last season — all career highs — and he's positioned to pop right away alongside returning guard Clark.
"Dent goes from a team at New Mexico that was top 10 in adjusted tempo to a UCLA team that under Cronin is notorious for running a slower, methodical system. So I think the fit is a bit curious on paper, keeping UCLA from being in the top five."
"But Dent's talent and UCLA's proven system of success will win out in the end here to warrant this spot. Cronin will find a way to enmesh his new star nicely by incorporating ways to make sure his new pupil still shines in ways he's comfortable. That's what great coaches do."
