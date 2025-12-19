UCLA Starter Grades From Arizona State Matchup

The Bruins had a very solid bounce-back game following the loss to a really tough Gonzaga team the game prior; here is how the Bruins would grade out in their bounce-back game.

Overall, the Bruins starters had a very solid game, 3-of-5 scored double-digits. Although there were a few bad performances, the Bruins were able to play a good game, winning 90-77. Here is how the Bruins graded out.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the game you wanted to see from your starting big man. It seems like Mick Cronin has realized that Xavier Booker has been identified as the Bruins' weak link. Steven Jamerson and Brandon Williams would take a large chunk of Booker's minutes, which proved to be successful.

He earns a D+ after a tough outing offensively, though his defensive effort helped prevent the grade from dropping further. With a performance like this, it would not be surprising to see the Bruins experiment with changes to the starting lineup moving forward.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Booker, Eric Dailey Jr would have a very rough outing. His only points came from the free-throw line, which is expected, given how bad his shot selection was. In the off-season, he was highly regarded at the forward position; we are just not seeing that Dailey Jr.

He earns a C−, with a case to be made for a lower grade, but his work on the glass helped keep it from slipping further. He led the team with six rebounds, providing some value despite a difficult night overall. Still, it was not his night, let's hope this slump is only temporary.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not a bad game from Tyler Bilodeau here. While it was not quite the performance he had against Gonzaga, it was a given that shots would start to miss. He shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line, which really helped the Bruins later in the game

He earns a B in this one because this game was not to the Bilodeau standard. His shooting was rough in this one; it wasn't until late in the second half, when the Bruins were already up 10, that he started to hit shots. Overall, a solid game, but nothing exceptional.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A really strong outing from Skyy Clark. This was one of those games where it felt like everything he threw up would go in, something the Bruins will need in March. Moving forward, if Clark can stay consistent, he could be a real threat to the Bruins.

He earns an A because his shooting was amazing in this one. 60% from three, given his volume was very impressive. The only thing holding him back from an A+ was, ironically, his scoring. We know how much Clark can score when he is hot, but 18 points just isn't enough to get him there.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is the Donovan Dent we have all been waiting to see. His first 20-point outing since the season opener, Dent has really shown how good a player he can be. We knew it was just a matter of time before he would hit 20 again, and he did so efficiently.

He only earns a B+ because his turnovers really hurt him. He also sacrificed some of his playmaking for scoring, with just four assists. However, it is nice to see how confident Dent is playing; he even attempted some threes in this one, something that he had struggled with this season.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during a timeout in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A very good outing from UCLA's core three. Moving forward we need to start seeing more from Dailey Jr and Booker, as these performances over time will prove to start losing UCLA games like these.

