EXCLUSIVE: Dorian Franklin Details UCLA Bruins' Visit Plans
The UCLA Bruins have been on a roll when it comes to offering the best prospects inside the 2028 class. This also includes the state of California where they typically recruit well.
One of the recruits that has started to emerge as a UCLA Bruins target is 2028 defensive back Dorian Franklin. Franklin is an in-state prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. Franklin also holds many offers early in his recruitment. Some of these offers include the Texas A&M Aggies, Sacramento State Hornets, and the UCLA Bruins.
A big thing for 2028 recruits at this stage in their recruitment is their visiting process. This is something that Franklin detailed in a recent interview with UCLA Bruins On SI, as he confirmed that he is planning to visit. He goes into detail on why he would like to visit this program in specific.
"I definitely plan to visit. Like any recruit, I want to take time to see the facilities, meet with the coaching staff in person, and really begin to grow those relationships face to face. I also want to walk the campus and get a real feel for the environment both academically and athletically," the talented high school football star stated to UCLA Bruins On SI. "Since I will be entering college with my AA degree already completed, I plan to major in political science with a minor in communications and eventually pursue pre-law. That means I am looking forward to learning more about the academic side as well, especially the departments that align with my future goals. It will take more than one visit to fully take everything in, so I plan to come back multiple times. Right now, my plan is to take an unofficial visit after the dead period when things open back up, most likely during the season when I can also attend a game. I am looking forward to seeing how everything fits, on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."
The UCLA Bruins target has consistently confirmed that the Bruins are a top school for him early in his process, but his recruitment is far from over. He will be looking to finish this upcoming season on many teams recruiting board that he wasn't on before.
Be sure that you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.