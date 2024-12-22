Bruins Add New Defensive Staff Member for 2025 Season
UCLA football brought in a haul of new additions to its coaching staff this past week.
One of those was new Bruins safeties coach Gabe Lynn, whom the team revealed it had hired on Thursday.
Lynn, a seasoned coach with a strong playing background, brings a wealth of experience that is expected to elevate UCLA’s defensive unit in the 2025 season.
Lynn arrives in Los Angeles after spending two seasons at the University of Colorado, where he served as a defensive analyst and the assistant player personnel director. During his time in Boulder, he primarily worked with the safeties, helping the Buffaloes achieve a strong 9-3 record this past Fall.
“Thank you, @DeionSanders for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime," Lynn wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Colorado will always be an integral part of my story.”
Notably, one of the standout players on the Colorado roster during Lynn’s tenure was Travis Hunter, the dynamic two-way star who went on to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter’s performance both as a cornerback and as a wide receiver helped propel Colorado into the national spotlight.
Before his time at Colorado, Lynn held coaching positions at several universities, including Houston Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist, and Central Oklahoma. Lynn has spent much time at these universities expanding his own knowledge of on-field coaching, but he continues to prioritize off-the-field player development.
Lynn, a standout player during his college career, was a key member of the Oklahoma Sooners’ defense from 2009 to 2013. As a three-year starter at defensive back, Lynn earned a reputation for his tenacity and leadership on the field.
In his senior season, he registered 57 tackles, including 35 solo tackles. His experience as a player gives him a unique understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of college football.
“Gabe Lynn has already grown tremendously as a coach,” Foster said, per a release. “He shows an enthusiasm to make young people better and a willingness to adapt with the different responsibilities he’s taken on in his career. We look forward to seeing him get to work with the safeties room.”
Lynn's appointment comes at an exciting time for the Bruins, who are looking to build on a strong foundation of talent. He is among a growing list of standout coaches joining the Bruins this offseason.
Andy Kwon, who has been named UCLA’s new offensive line coach, is also part of this new wave of talent that Foster is bringing to the program. With Lynn’s wealth of experience and enthusiasm for coaching, he is expected to play a pivotal role in helping the Bruins' defense reach new heights.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.