Another Week, Another UCLA Appearance in ESPN’s Bottom 10 Rankings
ESPN's weekly college football Bottom 10 highlights the programs that are in some of the worst positions in the sport. After making two consecutive appearances, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) remain on the list.
Following a devastating 35-10 loss to New Mexico, which led to the firing of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and the eventual parting ways of the Bruins and Ikaika Malloe, not only is UCLA collapsing, but it isn't favored in a single remaining game, according to ESPN's FPI.
ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee placed the Bruins at No. 4, three spots higher than last week, in his bottom 10 after Week 3, labeling them now as the "ucLa Boo'ins."
What McGee said this time around:
"In related news, sources are also telling us that after firing head coach DeShaun Foster, UCLA officials attempted to see if the NCAA would let them return to the Pac-2, but their calls kept getting kicked to voicemail because the NCAA lines were tied up with all of the UCLA players ringing the transfer portal hotline."
Group of Five teams, like UMass, Sam Houston and Eastern Michigan, remain ranked above the Bruins for the third consecutive week. And, luckily for UCLA, Power Four teams like Florida and Notre Dame are appearing on the list. So, it's not so bad after all, right?
'Keep The Faith': Tim Skipper's Message to UCLA Fans
UCLA football fans are enduring some of the darkest times in program history.
Attendance numbers at the Rose Bowl are down, the team is producing a poor product by historical standards, and the Bruins faithful now have to endure one of the most important coaching searches in recent history.
No need to fear, though, because interim head coach Tim Skipper is making it clear that this season is not lost. During his first media availability as interim head coach, Skipper had a message to the fans.
"Keep the faith, keep the faith," Skipper said. "We are working. We are working. We will give you a product to be proud of. That's my number one job, and I'm working at it every day. The players are working at it every day... We're out here working, ready to go. Keep the faith. We'll give you something to cheer about. That's our job."
The Bruins are 0-3 on the season, each loss more devastating than the last. Down two integral coaches -- DeShaun Foster and Ikaika Malloe -- it appears the season is lost, but Skipper is making it a point to stay afloat in Westwood.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.