Mick Cronin Discusses Lessons Learned As UCLA Begins Postseason

It's been a trying year for head coach Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins men's basketball team. They entered the season with promise as the No. 12 team in the country and remained among the top 25 for much of the early season.

Yet, a losing skid at the beginning of Big Ten play quickly altered expectations, and the team found itself struggling to find enough consistency to tread water. When all was said and done at the end of the regular season, UCLA was still in a solid position to make the NCAA Tournament, finishing sixth in the Big Ten despite all the moments of turmoil.

Cronin discussed all that as he joined Petros and Money on AM 570 LA Sports on Monday as the Bruins prepare for the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago later this week.



UCLA's Big Ten Battle Testing

UCLA faced a difficult schedule this season in a league that projects to send nine or 10 teams to the NCAA Tournament. Playing those types of teams will put every fiber of your makeup to the test, and UCLA just wasn't good enough in that department this season.

Yet, the Bruins have talent and enter the Big Ten Tournament on solid ground when it comes to an NCAA Tournament berth. They simply have to find a way to put it together consistently, which has eluded them all season.

"The hard part is, during the run through the conference with so many good teams, it exposes your weaknesses, which may cost you some games," Cronin said.

"But if you have talent, it allows you to adjust and face reality on the things you need to improve on. Some of those are individually, and some of those are collectively, and you have to stay focused on what you need to do to improve. You can't get caught up in the result because sometimes the result can be misleading."

Channeling the team's focus away from the overall result and into the process has been a common theme for college basketball teams this season, and it's especially applicable now that we've reached a new phase of the season where anything can happen.

"The good part about that is, for us, you can always get better," Cronin explained. "It's a new season. We're 0-0. We have got to focus on our defensive metrics going forward because we're a team that can really shoot the ball. We've got a great playmaker at point guard and a lot of shooters and scorers around him."

One area that has impressed the head coach is the improvement of his bench players . He's shuffled players around, trying to find the right combination to improve the caliber of his defense to the standard he expects, and settling on bringing guys like Xavier Booker, Brandon Williams, and Jamar Brown off the bench. It's led to rapid improvement and can be a significant factor as UCLA attempts to mount an unlikely run.

"That stuff's important this time of year," Cronin said. "I think those guys give us something our starters don't. They're better defenders. They give us a little more toughness off the bench."

As far as the rest of the defense performing up to par, Cronin says it's all about locking in on the fundamentals and consistently playing in a good stance.

"It's really simple, but it's not easy," he emphasized. "You have to be really committed to it. We've had a couple of great defensive games here back-to-back. We dominated a really, really good Nebraska team, and then went on the road and were up 25 and 15 at the half and beat USC on the road."

With those wins and the recent improvements, UCLA is peaking at the right time, even if it seems late to some based on the preseason and early-season expectations. Still, this is college basketball in March. The unexpected happens, and if UCLA can continue its upward trend, it has as good a chance to make a run as anyone.

"You've got to be a team that other teams don't want to play," Cronin added. "And the way you do that is don't let them run their offense, take away their strengths, and you're tough and you're physical. We've got to keep committed to that. That's going to be a key for us here in March."

UCLA ended the season as a team no one wants to play with multiple top-10 wins. Yet, the consistency has eluded the Bruins all year. That's been the challenge for Cronin and his group, and it remains one entering the postseason. He knows it, but he also knows the conference schedule served as great preparation for the upcoming moments.