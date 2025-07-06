UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Football, Baseball Updates
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we recap UCLA losing recruitment battles to Keytrin Harris and Devin Fitzgerald and the baseball team extending John Savage to a three-year contact.
Three-star 2026 Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep wide receiver and son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Fitzgerald, officially committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday after UCLA made his top four along with Stanford and Clemson.
Fitzgerald is the No. 7 recruit out of the state of Arizona and the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The class of 2026 prospect has sparked interest from 32 schools, but narrowed his choices ahead of Saturday down to the Bruins, Clemson, Stanford and Notre Dame.
The Bruins, frankly, didn't have the best chances at landing Fitzgerald going in. 247Sportsgive the Fighting Irish a Crystal Ball to land Fitzgerald, and the Bruin Report Online staff felt the same way about UCLA's chances ahead of his decision.
"Fitzgerald, the son of legendary NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald, has been to UCLA multiple times," the staff wrote. "He's down to four schools- Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford and UCLA - and all signs are pointing to the Irish for him."
Ahead of his commitment, Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Fitzgerald's game. Here's what he had to say:
"Fitzgerald has made a big jump in his development over the last year and especially this off-season. He has clearly established himself as one of the top players in the region and one of the better receivers nationally as well. Has a strong, athletic frame with big hands and has improved his twitch and athleticism. He’s moving more fluidly, looks more explosive gettign down the field and has more juice in his game from an athletic standpoint. He was always polished in terms of his route running and ball skills, which isn’t surprising when you consider his father Larry Fitzgerald was one of the most technically sound receivers to ever play the game. To see the jump in athleticism has been encouraging and he’s also filling out his frame, pushing 200 pounds now and looks stronger and is playing with a ton of confidence. He’s winning jump ball battles, catching the ball through contact and his game is definitely trending in the right direction right now. A legitimate high major, NFL prospect in his own right and has the tools to be an immediate impact player at the next level as well."
The Bruins lose yet another close recruitment battle but still have a few prospects to look forward to in the month of July.
