UCLA Now Brims With Confidence After Another Top-10 Win

UCLA's men's basketball team was left for dead after back-to-back road losses to No.1 Michigan and No. 15 Michigan State. The Bruins lost both games by at least 28 points, seemingly putting a final nail in their NCAA Tournament hopes as their competitiveness faded.



The season was on the ropes as they returned home to face another top-notch opponent in No. 10 Illinois, confidence wavering, and as the Fighting Illini stormed out to a 33-10 lead, UCLA fans had to be disgusted with what they had watched over the recent stretch. Here was a team that had a chance to catapult itself in the Big Ten and national standings, yet royally blew its opportunities, about to suffer a third straight blowout loss.



Yet, somehow, the Bruins found a way to roar back and come up with another top-10 upset at home, which now has them brimming with confidence.



"We came together," senior guard Donovan Dent said postgame. "This whole week, we've been together as a team. Any of the outside noise and all that, anyone could speak whatever. It's all about what's going on in the locker room, and I think, in the locker room right now, we're at our highest point as a team. It just speaks volumes to how we responded to the road losses. To come out here and get a win was big time."



Flipping the Script



Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) scramble on the floor for a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Head coach Mick Cronin has picked apart and lamented the Bruins' defensive effort all season, and after allowing 50 points to one of the nation's best offenses in the first half, all seemed lost. Yet, it was a huge part of turning the game around and possibly getting UCLA's season back on track.



"I hope it helps our confidence," Cronin said in the postgame press conference. "... We held them in the second half to 29% [shooting] and in overtime 22%; the number one offensive team in the country. So, don't tell me we're not capable of being a good defensive team. Don't tell me we're not capable of it because we did it to Purdue, we did it in the second half, and we did it in overtime."



Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) hangs in the air and scores the winning basket over Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) in overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins held Illinois to just 36 points in the second half and eight in overtime, neither an easy feat. It was their most productive second half against a top-tier team since their upset of Purdue earlier this season, and it had to be a relief for both the team and Cronin after recent showings.



Yes, we've seen this from UCLA before, and it's hardly been able to replicate it with any consistency. The challenge remains executing at the same level for the rest of the season, especially as the battles intensify. For whatever reason, the Bruins have not been able to do that against the conference's top teams on the road, yet, with their backs against the wall, they found a way to pull out a big win that has clearly boosted their confidence at the right time.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .