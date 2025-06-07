How Could Oregon WR Injury Impact UCLA's Big Ten Race?
Oregon Ducks standout wide receiver Evan Stewart has reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
ESPN's Paolo Uggetti reported that the injury, which happened earlier this week, is likely to keep him out for the entire 2025 season.
The Ducks' standout wide receiver is coming off a strong season. He finished last year catching 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns. His stellar season last year made him projected to be one of the top receivers in the Big Ten Conference in 2025.
The injury to Stewart, a former five-star recruit, is going to be a huge blow to Oregon's offense this season. It might even shake up the Big Ten race. So, let's see how this can effect UCLA in its second season in the conference.
How does Stewart's Injury Impact the Bruins?
It would be too far-fetched to say that the Ducks are just going to collapse in conference. They are still projected to be the third-best team in the Big Ten according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) ratings.
After Dillon Gabriel went to the pros, sophomore arm Dante Moore is likely to be under center to start the season. Even though Stewart was going to be Moore's WR1, the Ducks still have a formidable wide receiver room.
Regardless, this still impacts Oregon. One of their most dynamic offensive weapons is gone for the season. So, what if this injury does cost them a couple of games?
What if UCLA's addition of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava adds just a few wins? That's basically what the Bruins are relying on. Finishing last season 5-7, the addition of Iamaleava along with other weapons through the transfer portal like running back Jaivian Thomas and receiver Kaedin Robinson is likely to improve the dynamic of this Bruin offense.
Coach DeShaun Foster is entering his second season at the helm with a full offseason to build consistency, something he wasn't able to establish ahead of last season. The Bruins started 2024 rough but ended up finshing the season strong. Not to mention, their Big Ten schedule last season was among the toughest in college football.
All signs point to UCLA having a better season than last, and maybe this costly injury to a Big Ten foe can boost them up a few ranks in the standings if they were to have a better season.
